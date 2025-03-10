The Young and the Restless spoilers: Billy and Nick team up to find a shocking Phyllis and Sharon scene?

As lawlessness continues in The Young and the Restless, with Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) and Sharon (Sharon Case) still being held captive by their mystery kidnapper, their loved ones are reaching a fever pitch of worry and concern.

For example, Summer (Allison Lanier) is beside herself, panicking her mom is in trouble, even as she gets her wheels of manipulation going to ruin the relationship between Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Claire (Hayley Erin). Daniel (Michael Graziadei) and Mariah (Camryn Grimes) have also expressed their deepest desires to learn what happened to their mothers.

Also joining those concerned about what’s going on with Phyllis and Sharon are Billy (Jason Thompson) and Nick (Joshua Morrow). Billy may have been late to the party as he was in Paris with Sally (Courtney Hope) and initially kept out of the loop upon his return to Genoa City. But the Abbott heir is caught up to speed, and he joins Nick in wanting to find the two women. And one thing fans know about Nick, is that when it comes to his loved ones, he loves playing the role of hero. He’s put on his cape to rescue Sharon several times, and he’s often available to come to the aid of Victoria (Amelia Heinle).

Michelle Stafford and Sharon Case, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

This time in his chivalrous quest, it looks like he’s gaining an ally. In The Young and the Restless episode airing on March 10, Nick goes to Billy’s place with the disappointing news that there are no new developments on the whereabouts of Phyllis and Sharon. Furthermore, Nick’s hopes of getting camera footage that could lead to some clues as to what happened to the women are dashed.

Billy tries to keep him calm and offers him a drink. As the two men take a moment to talk about likely kidnappers, Billy brings up the name Ian Ward (Ray Wise). Nick assures Billy that he saw Ian’s dead body at the Newman Ranch, and he even called the morgue to learn that Ian was cremated.

As viewers know, when Ian was in the back of the ambulance leaving the Newman Ranch, he opened his eyes. So Ian isn’t as dead as Nick thinks. Additionally, the fact that Billy asked about Ian seems to signal that the soap villain is the likely culprit behind this latest round of chaos.

With all that being said, it’s been teased that during the week of March 10, Billy and Nick will get an update from Chance (Conner Floyd) about a lead the Genoa City Police Department is following. We suspect Billy and Nick won’t wait for the cops to do their jobs, but instead leap into action.

Joshua Morrow, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

It’s not hard to picture the knights in shining armor somehow tracking the ladies to the abandoned mental health facility. Then once there, we think they may be shocked to find one of two scenarios.

First, we think there’s a chance they arrive to find Phyllis and Sharon in dire straits with Ian lurking over the top of them, right after the deranged criminal revealed himself to be their captor. Then in a moment of heroism, one of the four Genoa City residents eliminates Ian once and for, justifying their actions with claims of self-defense. The surprising part here is everyone assumes Ian is dead, so to see him alive would be stunning.

Ray Wise, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS)

Now in our opinion, we hope our second scenario plays out. Nick and Billy find out where the women are being held, and they go to the facility to find something truly shocking. Phyllis and Sharon hugging.

We can picture Ian revealing himself to the duo and threatening to kill them. However, Phyllis and Sharon manage to get an edge on him and eliminate him instead. Relieved to be alive and realizing all that their feuding has cost them and those they love, they decide to bury the hatchet and hug. Then at that moment, Billy and Nick walk in to witness the stunning feat.

Of course, we can’t be certain at this juncture if either theory will come to fruition, but we have a strong hunch that this whole ordeal will at least bring about peace between Phyllis and Sharon. Once that’s achieved we have to think, maybe Phyllis should be held captive with Diane (Susan Walters) so another impossible feat is pulled off. For that matter, Phyllis may need to get locked in a room with Christine (Lauralee Bell) as well, given their years of bickering.