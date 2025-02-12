The Young and the Restless spoilers: Phyllis’ plan to ruin Billy and Sally’s relationship backfires?

When it comes to The Young and the Restless’ Phyllis (Michelle Stafford), she’s gained a reputation as an agent of chaos. While she is a tech guru, an attentive mother and a loyal friend (for the most part), when it comes to her wanting something or someone that she “can’t have,” she’ll go to great lengths to try and make it happen anyway.

It wasn’t that long ago when the thing she wanted most in the world was getting rid of Diane (Susan Walters). After plans with Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Ashley (Eileen Davidson) to target Diane fell through, Phyllis took it upon herself to partner with Jeremy Stark (James Hyde) to fake her death and frame Diane for it.

Obviously, her scheme was ridiculous and had several consequences that she never considered. Summer (Allison Lanier) and Daniel (Michael Graziadei) at the time vowed to be done with her for good, Summer’s marriage to Kyle (Michael Mealor) was destroyed and Phyllis found herself on probation and indebted to an insurance company. But as the saying goes, “A tiger never changes its stripes.”

Jason Thompson, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

We think Phyllis is about to go full “Phyllis” in a mission to break up Billy (Michael Mealor) and Sally (Courtney Hope). Despite telling Daniel in The Young and the Restless episode airing on February 12 that she isn’t interested in her ex, it’s clear she’s jealous of Billy and Sally’s blooming relationship.

Phyllis has gotten rather close to Billy again in the last year as she navigated being a town pariah and he was on a quest to prove himself in the corporate world. Unfortunately, she’s been left to continue denying her feelings for Billy because he's with Sally. And now that Daniel has agreed to go into business with Billy and Phyllis, she may initially feel she can’t do anything to blow up this new venture for her and her son.

But again, we’re talking about Phyllis, so we think she’ll soon throw caution to the wind and pursue love. If she does so, she’s likely to resort to her old manipulative ways. Whether that being sabotaging Billy and Sally’s dates by claiming they have a lot of work to do to get the company off the ground, digging around in Sally’s past to expose her to Billy or using her powers of seduction to get Billy to realize they’re “good together,” Phyllis is probably about to do what she can to get a win in romance. Especially, after losing Danny (Michael Damian) to Christine (Lauralee Bell) last year.

However, let’s say she’s able to win Billy. We think her plan could backfire in two major ways. For starters, we think Daniel may become livid with Phyllis in her pursuit of Billy if it causes problems at work. Daniel was already hesitant about working with his mother and her ex, so the unnecessary drama as he gets back into the workforce may cause him to become a little peeved.

Courtney Hope, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Then there’s Sally. If Billy breaks her heart, adding another heartbreak to her resume after finding out Adam (Mark Grossman) cheated on her last year, she’ll be single and on the Genoa City market. Viewers know that Daniel is also single these days with Heather (Vail Bloom) gone. Considering there is no way we can see Daniel reconnecting with Lily (Christel Khalil) or exploring something new with most of the people currently on the soap’s canvas, we have to ask: Is a #Dally pairing in the future?

We’ll admit, we’re intrigued by the idea of Sally and Daniel dating, as it would drive Phyllis up the wall. She can’t stand Sally, and it would serve Phyllis right to see Sally dating her son should she destroy #Silly.

At the moment this is all largely theory, but we’ll be paying close attention to see what happens as Phyllis has the potential to be like a heat-seeking missile when going after what she wants.