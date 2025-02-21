The Young and the Restless spoilers: Ian kidnapped Phyllis and Sharon?

During the week of February 17 on The Young and the Restless, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) went missing. While Daniel (Michael Graziadei) and Summer (Allison Lanier) both tried to remain reserved about their concern, when their mother didn’t appear for a family breakfast, they sounded the alarm bells and asked Chance (Conner Floyd) to look into the matter.

Then according to The Young and the Restless preview clip for the week of February 24, Sharon (Sharon Case) also goes missing. Immediately, Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Daniel note it’s odd that both women can’t be found at the same time, while Mariah (Camryn Grimes) hints at the possibility that Phyllis may have taken Sharon somewhere. Take a look at the video below.

Although it’s possible that both women are coincidentally taking some time for themselves, or that Phyllis has gone criminally rogue, we think there’s a chance something more sinister is afoot. And that something begins and ends with Ian (Ray Wise).

We haven’t forgotten that while the whole town believes Ian is deceased, the soap villain actually is alive. Despite being declared dead at the Newman Ranch after being shot by Victor (Eric Braeden), Ian popped back to life in the back of the ambulance. Since then, he hasn’t been heard from or seen, but we suspected that he would one day return. Has that day come? Has he kidnapped Phyllis and Sharon, ready to launch another attack on Genoa City?

Michelle Stafford, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

It’s worth noting that Ian is a man with a serious axe to grind against the Newmans and Sharon, and he isn’t a big fan of Phyllis. And with him feeling like he has nothing else to lose and not wanting to go back to prison for his laundry list of new crimes, he might want to do something lethal. Heck, it wasn’t that long ago when he wanted to kill Sharon and frame Phyllis for the homicide. Could he be back again trying to make that happen?

For now, we aren’t sure where the archrivals are and what may have happened to them, but consider us on Ian-watch.

New episodes of The Young and the Restless air on weekdays on CBS. If you miss an episode, you can catch up on Paramount Plus.