The Young and the Restless spoilers: Victor plays matchmaker to destroy Claire and Kyle?

For longtime fans of The Young and the Restless, Victor (Eric Braeden) interfering in Claire’s (Hayley Erin) love life seems like déjà vu, as he’s constantly meddled in Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) romantic endeavors. While the Newman Patriarch has a habit of inserting himself in all of his family member’s personal affairs, Victoria is the recipient of most of his unwelcomed “help.” And now it looks as if he’s paying such close attention to her firstborn.

The Mustache refuses to accept Kyle (Michael Mealor) as the right man for Claire. Despite him previously throwing his support behind Kyle and Summer (Allison Lanier), Victor refuses to do the same for #Kylaire given his renewed vendetta with Jack (Peter Bergman) and the Abbotts. As viewers know, Victor is currently working with Michael (Christian LeBlanc) to plant spies around Jabot and cause some kind of implosion within the Abbott family, seemingly hoping when it happens that it will also break up Claire and Kyle. However, what if Victor takes things a little further to ensure that he puts an end to his granddaughter’s relationship?

We think it’s possible that Victor could soon try to play matchmaker for Claire and bring in someone to lure her away from Kyle. Should the Newman Enterprises founder go this route, we immediately have to question who may be the “lucky guy” to be Victor-approved?

Eric Braeden, The Young and the Restless

Looking at the current canvas of single men in Genoa City, we can’t imagine Victor thinking highly enough of most of them to be with Claire. They likely have too much baggage, and even with new players in town, Holden (Nathan Owens) and Damian (Jermaine Rivers), they are likely on collision courses with Audra (Zuleyka Silver) and Lily (Christel Khalil) respectively.

With that being said, there’s a chance Victor would approve of Chance (Conner Floyd). Victor has always thought the cop was a standup guy and was good enough for Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Summer, so he may think he’s a solid choice for Claire. Although Chance’s currently involved in some capacity with Summer, even she admits in The Young and the Restless episode airing on February 19 that their dynamic is on life support. We aren’t the biggest fan of a Claire and Chance coupling given his history with the Newman women, but we can’t rule out the idea.

So if not Chance or anyone else in town, Victor may bring in a ringer for his granddaughter. We can picture him bringing in a vetted new character for Claire. Victor could hire a charming executive at Newman Enterprises or push Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) to hire this mystery person at Chancellor to work closely with Claire with the goal of enticing her to have a romance.

Hayely Erin, The Young and the Restless

Now if we let our imagination truly run wild, Victor may bring in someone with ties already to Genoa City. Reaching back to the history of the soap, one of the original families in town was the Brooks family. Their connection to the show has largely been lost, but it would be rather interesting to see a descendant of the family blow into town and sweep Claire off her feet.

Finally, we’d be remiss if we didn’t bring up the possibility of Victor using Summer to sink Claire and Kyle. He’s already planted a subtle seed with Summer that it’s good for parents to unite for the sake of children, in this case for the sake of Harrison (Redding Munsell). Victor apparently has less of a problem with Summer being with Kyle, assumedly because of their child. So it’s worth keeping an eye on Victor nudging Summer to take Kyle from her cousin.