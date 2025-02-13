The Young and the Restless spoilers: Audra and Holden know each other, but what secret are they hiding?

The mysterious cloud surrounding The Young and the Restless’ Damian (Jermaine Rivers) and Holden (Nathan Owens) gets even bigger in the episode airing on February 13. Aside from Damian unofficially meeting Lily (Christel Khalil) for the first time, Holden runs into Audra (Zuleyka Silver) and it’s revealed that they do actually know each other.

When Audra and Holden previously saw each other at Nate’s (Sean Dominic) apartment, they pretended to be complete strangers. Nate even "introduced" the two. However, when the duo happens to be at Crimson Lights in the episode, they strike up a conversation that’s quite eye-opening. After acknowledging they both instinctively lied to Nate, Holden says they used to be friends and implies it was perhaps something more than just friendship. She dismisses the notion, stating they knew each other for a short time when she worked in Los Angeles with Tucker.

Holden goes on to suggest that he and Audra were once close enough for him to do her a favor, one she still owes him for. She appreciates what he did in the past, but wants to know what he wants in exchange for his silence in the present. Although he initially plays coy with his response, he eventually assures her that he has no intention of blowing up her life with Nate. Before he parts though, he says something interesting. He tells her, “I don’t want anyone’s past coming into the light. Not mine or yours.”

Nathan Owens, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

With all that being said, our minds are racing thinking about what the pair could be hiding. Whatever it is, it seems to be bad enough to impact them both if people learned of their secret, but Audra may suffer more consequences.

If we had to guess, there’s a possibility that Holden once helped Audra cover up those slew of allegations against Tucker’s infamous artists. The Young and the Restless viewers will recall that as the story goes, a PR team that once worked for Tucker’s company helped hide sexual misconduct allegations against an artist on Tucker’s label. When Tucker learned what the PR team did, he fired the team and had Audra cover up any implications that McCall Unlimited was liable.

However, is it possible that there’s more to that story than what’s been discussed? What if Audra knew more about the allegations and actually instructed the PR team to keep things quiet? Then as Tucker learned of what was happening, she shifted the blame to the PR team so she wouldn’t suffer any consequences at the time? We admit, this angle would be a bit dark and as we get to know Audra more, we aren’t sure she would be capable of that.

So instead, we can imagine that Holden knows a damaging secret about Audra’s family. Through her conversations with Amy (Valarie Pettiford), viewers have learned that Audra doesn’t have the fondest memories of her loved ones. Her father was an alcoholic (something also shared in her conversation with Nikki [Melody Thomas Scott]) and her mother was cold to her, really only giving Audra attention when they argued.

Zuleyka Silver, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Perhaps Audra once embezzled money from Tucker’s company to help pay for a stint in rehab for her father or maybe to pay her mother who was blackmailing her. Then panicked, Holden helped her find money to put back into Tucker’s corporation before anyone noticed. If that’s the case, Holden saved her from going to prison.

Our last theory is that Holden helped Audra with a secret adoption. Shortly after Audra blew into Genoa City, it was discovered that she once had a relationship with Noah (Rory Gibson) and she stated she miscarried their child. Many viewers have held onto the suspicion that she actually had the baby and gave the infant up for adoption. Are those fans right? Did Audra have Noah’s child and did Holden help her find a family to raise the baby?

That would be quite the bombshell that would rock not only Nate’s world but that of the Newmans as well. Victor (Eric Braeden) would be furious if he learned such information and everyone knows you don’t want to be on the bad side of The Mustache.

Again, for now these are all just theories we have. The soap has yet to reveal what Audra and Holden are hiding from their past. But we’re certainly intrigued to learn what it is.