The Young and the Restless spoilers: Audra’s looming family arrival rocks her relationship and loops in a surprising character?

We’re starting to wonder if The Young and the Restless’ writers are leaving breadcrumbs about a big new arrival in Genoa City.

Since Audra (Zuleyka Silver) arrived to town, there’s been a lot of mystery about her background. Yes, she’s made it clear that she wasn’t raised with a silver spoon and doesn’t have the fondest memories of childhood, but there is still a lot of mystery surrounding how she became the savvy, yet hardened, woman she is today. Then came along The Young and the Restless episode airing on February 3.

Audra was talking to Amy (Valarie Pettiford) about Damian (Jermaine Rivers) when Amy pivoted the conversation to discuss Audra and her family dynamic. Shockingly, Audra opened up about how her dad was an alcoholic, which prompted her mom to be cold and distant. Sadly, the only time she recalls getting attention from her mom was when they were arguing. Feeling alone, Audra learned to rely on herself early and become fiercely independent. Amy was sad to hear about Audra’s childhood and understands why she feels she has to have a hard exterior to protect herself. However, Amy is happy to see Audra is letting her guard down with Nate (Sean Dominic).

Sean Dominic, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Having said all that, we know the powers that be at The Young and the Restless often introduce a character backstory when a character is about to be confronted with some elements of the past. In this case, we think Audra opening up is a precursor to her family arriving in Genoa City. On that note, it would be rather interesting to see Nate have to help her navigate complex family issues as she is currently supporting him through this Damian ordeal.

If we’re correct, then we have to consider who may come to town. Will it be her mother, her father or both? Thinking about what may be best for the storyline, we’d like to see her father pop up first.

We can imagine a scenario where he arrives to town, looking to reconnect with his daughter and claiming sobriety. At first, she may rebuff him and doubt he’s no longer drinking, but he may wind up proving himself temporarily. If that turns out to be the case, she may slowly warm up to him but could fail to realize he’s not only drinking, but preparing to pull a con. Nate is a successful businessman with a very wealthy cousin, and Mr. Charles could see Nate as a payday with the right scheme, leaving Audra in an awkward position between her father and boyfriend.

Michelle Stafford, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Furthermore, Mr. Charles could start to mingle with some of the Genoa City residents and find himself drawn to someone shocking… someone like Phyllis (Michelle Stafford). It would be rather entertaining to see Phyllis engage in a flirtatious conversation or three with the father of a woman she loathes. Conversely, Audra would likely squirm to see him anywhere near Phyllis’ orbit. Ms. Summers may be secretly holding a torch for Billy (Jason Thompson) now, but that could change.

If the long-lost drifter father storyline sounds familiar, it’s because it is. When Tom Fisher blew into town, he was a bit unsavory and caused his fair share of trouble for Kevin (Greg Rikaart), Michael (Christian LeBlanc) and their friends. And yet, having Audra share a similar experience and with the Winters/Hastings clan in close proximity, could offer a fresh and interesting twist.

Again, this is all speculation at this point with no major casting news being announced. But we suspect Audra’s storyline is about to heat up.