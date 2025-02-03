The Young and the Restless spoilers: The real Damian appears! So why is he playing games?

If you thought the mystery surrounding The Young and the Restless’ new kid on the block “Damian” was about to get less complicated, well think again. In the episode airing on February 3, the real Damian (Jermaine Rivers) pops up in Genoa City and identifies the man Nate (Sean Dominic) met with as Holden (Nate Owens).

Backing up for a moment, when the episode kicks off, the fake Damian arrives at Nate's apartment to talk. He exchanges some pleasantries with Nate and Audra (Zuleyka Silver) before Audra leaves and the two men get to the bottom of why they’re meeting (on a side note, the imposter appears rather smitten with Audra so that may be something to keep an eye out for down the road.)

Alone, Nate confesses that there is no job for Damian at Winters and he really lured him to town at the request of “his mother,” Amy (Valarie Pettiford). Taken aback, the fake Damian presses Nate to tell him what Amy wants, and Nate just insists that Damian speak with Amy directly as it’s a matter of grave importance.

Not really keen on the idea of meeting with Amy and upset with Nate for being cryptic, Damian aka Holden leaves. When Nate later meets with Amy and Audra at Crimson Lights, he expresses his concern that Damian won’t stick around after the disastrous meeting and his belief that there is a piece to this Damian puzzle that they are missing. And boy Nate has no idea.

Sean Dominic, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

As Nate catches up with the ladies, the fake Damian links up with the real Damian. During their conversation, Damian refers to the imposter as Holden. Damian is perplexed why his mother would go through a stranger to try to reach him and is equally confused about Nate’s apparent investment in wanting to assist his mother. Furthermore, he doesn’t like people to know more about him than he does them, so he asks Holden to keep pretending to be Damian until they get more information. This seems to suggest that both Holden and Damian will be sticking around a little longer.

Having said all of that, we now have even more questions. What is going on with Damian and why he’s hiding? And when will the other shoe drop with this storyline? While we don’t have any answers to these questions right now, we can speculate.

We’ve previously suspected that Damian may be more like the biological father he never knew, and got himself mixed up with some unsavory people in the underworld. Whether he owes someone money or is hiding to protect the fact that he once served as a witness against a former criminal associate in court proceedings, he may keep a low profile to help stay alive.

Nathan Owens and Sean Dominic, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

But perhaps Damian is so mysterious because he’s guilty of something criminal himself. The lengths he’s going to in order to protect his identity and all the questionable moves he’s made to keep his business dealings private could suggest he’s done some things that aren’t entirely above board and could send him to prison. We can’t help but be reminded of when Ashland Locke’s (Robert Newman) past came to life and proved he was a fraud in business. Perhaps Damian has done some fraudulent things to gain power and money that could land him in prison if he’s not careful.

Again, until more is revealed about Damian, we can’t only speculate about what the truth is. However, we’ll be paying close attention to see what happens next. By the way, do you think Lily (Christel Khalil) may wind up being romanced by Damian or Holden?