I hope the old version of The Young and the Restless’ Diane appears for one reason only

By
published

Her former manipulative skillset is needed.

Susan Walters as Diane with her arms folded in The Young and the Restless
Susan Walters in The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

As a longtime watcher of The Young and the Restless, I know there are at least two constants of the series. First, as long as Victor (Eric Braeden) and Jack (Peter Bergman) are up and moving, their feud will never really be over. Sure, they may have a few moments of peace or times when they have to join forces, like when Jordan (Colleen Zenk) kidnapped Harrison (Redding Munsell), but the two won’t ever be besties, and their next spat is never a matter of if but when.

Speaking of Victor, his relationship with Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) has also become a constant of the soap. No matter how many times the two break up and carry on with other people, I know they’ll eventually reunite as the super couple that they are. However, they better not call it quits again because at this stage they should be locked in with each other for the long haul.

Having said all of that, I’m really hoping another constant isn’t developing on the show, and that’s the romance of Summer (Allison Lanier) and Kyle (Michael Mealor). The two have a habit of breaking up only to make up, and it's exhausting; they are no Victor and Nikki. One moment they’re hot and heavy/lovey-dovey, and the next they’re at each other's throats. It’s a rinse-and-repeat formula with these two. It’s no wonder considering Summer has grown into a Phyllis Jr. and Kyle is in many ways like Jack, but also Diane (Susan Walters). Phyllis and Jack would go back and forth in their romances, usually due to her giving into her worst impulses, while Phyllis and Diane hate each other.

Michael Mealor and Allison Lanier as Kyle and Summer in the park in The Young and the Restless

Michael Mealor and Allison Lanier in The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

My issue with Summer’s renewed quest to reconnect with Kyle this go-around really stems from my affinity for Claire (Hayley Erin) and the whole #Kylaire relationship. Claire and Kyle have fallen for each other, with Claire honestly being the best thing to happen to Kyle since Harrison came along.

It was Claire who helped him make peace with Summer during their most recent tumultuous divorce, and it was Claire who really helped Kyle reconnect with his parents. On the other hand, I’ll credit Kyle for serving as Claire’s friend at a time when she didn’t have any. The two just make a great couple, and I’d hate for Hurricane Summer to wreak havoc and destroy the bond.

This is why I’m hoping Diane runs interference. In her heyday, Diane wouldn’t have blinked twice to manipulate a situation to protect something or someone she loved. I need that version of the character to return to pull a rabbit out of a hat and stop Summer from proving successful and reuniting with Kyle. Diane clearly likes Claire (even with Victor’s objections) and the person Kyle is with her, while Diane can’t stand having Phyllis as an in-law. Plus, Diane and Summer can largely play nice, but they aren’t exactly close either.

Hayley Erin as Claire smiling in The Young and the Restless

Hayley Erin in The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Now if you’re wondering what I think Diane can do, I have a few ideas. She could offer more babysitting services so Summer can’t use Harrison as an excuse to ruin Kyle’s future dates with Claire. Diane could also plant more seeds with Kyle about why he and Summer are just not a good idea romantically, pointing to all their past breakups. Diane could also run interference and pop up in moments when Summer and Kyle are alone, or she might even send Claire to show up. It’s hard for Summer to work her magic if she can’t be alone with Kyle to do so.

Look, I understand that Kyle and Summer may be meant to reunite. Given Summer’s likely determination and Victor’s strong disapproval of #Kylaire, Kyle and Claire may be doomed. However, it’s not a done deal yet if Diane becomes a factor in the equation.

New episodes of The Young and the Restless air on weekdays on CBS. If you miss an episode, you can catch up on Paramount Plus.

Terrell Smith
Terrell Smith

Terrell Smith has a diverse writing background having penned material for a wide array of clients including the federal government and Bravo television personalities.  When he’s not writing as Terrell, he’s writing under his pseudonym Tavion Scott, creating scripts for his audio drama podcasts. Terrell is a huge fan of great storytelling when it comes to television and film. Some of his favorite shows include The CrownWandaVision, Abbot Elementary and Godfather of HarlemAnd a fun fact is he's completely dialed into the TLC 90 Day Fiancé universe. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about the young and the restless
Eric Braeden as Victor pointing in The Young and the Restless

The Young and the Restless spoilers: week of March 10-14
Nathan Owens as Holden at Crimson Lights in The Young and the Restless

The Young and the Restless spoilers: Holden becomes the center of a shocking love triangle?

Alexa Havins as Lulu in Bobbie&#039;s in General Hospital

I believe that General Hospital’s Lulu is going to end up hurting everyone
See more latest
Most Popular
Alexa Havins as Lulu in Bobbie&#039;s in General Hospital
I believe that General Hospital’s Lulu is going to end up hurting everyone
Brad Pitt in Babylon
It’s time we reevaluated this 'Rotten' Brad Pitt movie, now streaming on Hulu
Alan Grant
Excited for Jurassic World Rebirth? Here's how to watch all the Jurassic Park & World movies and TV shows in order
A generic shot of Tyler Fayose as Adam Carter in Death in Paradise season 14 episode 6. He is standing in front of a bright blue sky, wearing a yellow open-necked shirt with a repeating pattern of white squares all across it, and has a thin gold chain around his neck. He is half-smiling.
Death in Paradise season 14 episode 6: who killed Adam Carter?
Michael Fassbender in Black Bag
Black Bag’s Rotten Tomatoes score starts strong — can it end a perplexing Steven Soderbergh movie streak?
Sterling Fox (Trieve Blackwood-Cambridge) in Death in Paradise season 14 episode 7
Who is Sterling Fox in Death in Paradise? And who plays The Commissioner's 'replacement'?
Mikey Madison at the BAFTAs
3 Best Mikey Madison movies (ranked): where to watch Anora and more
Kathy Bates as Matlock in a blue suit in Matlock episode 14
Matlock episode 14 recap: Matlock makes a stunning discovery
Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) looks upset in The Bold and the Beautiful
The Bold and the Beautiful recap for March 5, 2025: Hope demands answers
James Patrick Stuart as Valentin upset and holding his hand in General Hospital
I have a major complaint about General Hospital’s Valentin storyline
News
Stay updated by following
What to Watch