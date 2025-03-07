The Young and the Restless spoilers: week of March 10-14

We're heading into a drama-filled week in Genoa City.

There's a lot of drama in Genoa City on The Young and the Restless as we head into another week in March. Let's take a look at all of the thrilling stories coming up this week with The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of March 10-14.

Below you will find The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of March 10 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, March 10
"Phyllis and Sharon receive a disturbing message from their captor, Nick reluctantly joins forces with Billy, and Audra covers her tracks with Nate."

Tuesday, March 11
"Summer causes a rift between Kyle and Claire, Holden broadens his horizons in town, and Phyllis’ captor forces her to make a tough decision."

Wednesday, March 12
"Phyllis and Sharon take control, Chance comforts Summer, and Traci shares surprising news with Jack."

Thursday, March 13
"Victor questions Adam’s decision making, Phyllis and Sharon fall into a trap, and Jack makes a confession to Diane."

Friday, March 14
"Sharon and Phyllis fight for their survival, while Chance shares a lead with Billy and Nick."

If you need a refresher on what happened last week in Genoa City, here is a look back at The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of March 3 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, March 3: "Jack gives Billy his blessing, Lily shares her suspicions about Damian, and Sally reveals her newest venture."

Tuesday, March 4: "While Phyllis and Sharon form an escape plan, Daniel asks Chance to start an investigation, and Summer points the finger at Sharon."

Wednesday, March 5: "Nikki asks Victor and Jack to call a truce, Billy pushes Adam’s buttons, and a leak is discovered at Jabot."

Thursday, March 6: "Nikki shares words of wisdom with Claire, Devon questions Lily about Damian, and Kyle sets boundaries with Summer."

Friday, March 7: "Victor gives Claire an ultimatum, Audra schemes with Holden, and Jack makes a promise to Summer."

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.

Sarabeth Pollock
Editorial Content Producer

 

Sarabeth joined the What to Watch team in May 2022. An avid TV and movie fan, her perennial favorites are The Walking Dead, American Horror Story, true crime documentaries on Netflix and anything from Passionflix. You’ve Got Mail, Ocean's Eleven and Signs are movies that she can watch all day long. She's also a huge baseball fan, and hockey is a new favorite.  

When she's not working, Sarabeth hosts the My Nights Are Booked Podcast and a blog dedicated to books and interviews with authors and actors. She also published her first novel, Once Upon an Interview, in 2022. 

