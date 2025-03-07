The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers week of March 10-14: Steffy has choice words for Bill

Now that the secrets about Luna (Lisa Yamada) are out, it's time to pay the piper. Bill (Don Diamont) faces off against Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Li (Naomi Matsuda confronts Poppy (Romy Park) over her betrayal. Here are The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for March 10-14.

Here are The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of March 10-14, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, March 10

"Steffy’s disbelief turns to outright anger at Bill for helping Luna; Hope and Daphne fight over Carter and are stunned by his reaction."

Tuesday, March 11

"Steffy brings Detective Baker in to send Luna back to prison."

Wednesday, March 12

"Deacon questions Sheila’s empathy toward Poppy. Finn’s news about Finn and Poppy, followed by Bill, evokes a physical reaction in Li."

Thursday, March 13

"Steffy and Luna have a fierce face-off over Finn and the future of the situation. The visceral outbreak between Li and Poppy takes a twist."

Friday, March 14

"Daphne becomes desperate for Carter to see the truth about Hope. Ridge and Eric give Carter an ultimatum."

You can see what happened last week with The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of March 3 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, March 3

"Daphne makes a stunning admission to Carter; Hope attempts to process the betrayal she witnessed; secrets unravel between Finn and Luna."

Tuesday, March 4

"Hope confronts Carter about the time he’s been spending with Daphne; Ridge connects the dots between Luna and Finn."

Wednesday, March 5

"Hope and Daphne clash when Hope reveals what she saw."

Thursday, March 6

"Finn keeps another secret about Luna from Steffy; Luna reveals to Bill that she knows who her father is."

Friday, March 7

"Hope makes changes at Forrester Creations; Bill worries about the fallout of Luna’s paternity."

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.