Days of Our Lives spoilers: week of March 10-14

There's plenty of drama on the way in Salem this week. If you want to look ahead to what's coming up or if you need to look back at last week's Days of Our Lives episodes, we've got you covered with the Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of March 10-14.

Here are your Days of our Lives spoilers for the week of March 10, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, March 10

"Kristen fears the worst. Rachel Blake threatens Ava. Rafe demands answers from EJ. Holly berates Melinda."

Tuesday, March 11

"EJ taunts Rafe and Jada. Shawn confides in JJ. Gabi exposes Belle to Paulina. Brady and Ava argue."

Wednesday, March 12

"Joy makes an announcement to Alex and Stephanie. Sarah confesses her worries to Maggie. Xander and Philip go over their plans for DiMera. Chad and Cat grow closer. Javi makes a suggestion to Leo."

Thursday, March 13

"Johnny gets tough with EJ. Paulina apologizes to Chanel. Marlena fills Belle in on her plan."

Friday, March 14

"EJ confesses to Belle. Sophia and Tate remain hopeful. Holly and Doug III brainstorm on how to get the necklace back once and for all. Johnny learns an explosive secret."

And in case you missed last week's episodes or need a refresher, here's what happened on Days of our Lives during the week of March 3, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, March 3

"Jada feels guiltier than ever. Tate and Sophia warn Johnny and Chanel. Paulina and EJ share a heated exchange. Holly makes her feelings for Tate clear to Doug III."

Tuesday, March 4

"Alex has an awkward run-in with Joy. Xander and Philip try to win over Wei Shin. Sarah and Stephanie have a tense conversation. Cat confides in Marlena about her predicament."

Wednesday, March 5

"Stephanie makes a deal with Kayla. Xander and Philip make some questionable hires at Titan. Belle and Ava lay into Kristen. Marlena shares worrisome news with Brady about John."

Thursday, March 6

"Jada tries to spark Rafe’s memory. EJ confides in Rita. Alex jumps to a conclusion about Stephanie."

Friday, March 7

"Marlena and Steve seek answers about John’s whereabouts. Tate and Holly argue over Doug III’s character. Ava and Brady hash out their feelings. Kristen holds Rachel Blake to a promise."

New episodes of Days of our Lives stream every weekday on Peacock.