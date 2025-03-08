Beyond the Gates spoilers: week of March 10-14

There's a lot of drama in Fairmont Crest on Beyond the Gates as we head into the second week of March. Let's take a look at all of the thrilling stories coming up this week with Beyond the Gates spoilers for the week of March 10-14.

Below you will find Beyond the Gates spoilers for the week of March 10 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, March 10

"Dani makes a confession, Doug tries to get out of a sticky situation, Leslie comes face-to-face with Ted, and Naomi confronts Jacob."

Tuesday, March 11

"Dani crashes Nicole’s interview, Eva bonds with Ted, Tomas shows interest in Kat, and Jacob meets his new partner."

Wednesday, March 12

"Martin makes a deal with Smitty, Joey ropes Doug into a backroom game, Diego gets territorial over Vanessa, Derek interrupts Andre’s moment with Ashley, and Leslie questions Eva’s loyalty."

Thursday, March 13

"Vernon gets wind of Martin’s next move, Ted gets in Leslie’s way, Naomi pleads with Dani to be civil, and the family attends Nicole’s award ceremony."

Friday, March 14

"Nicole suspects Dani is up to something, Kat and Tomas heat things up, and Andre tries to hide his interest in Ashley."

If you need a refresher on what happened last week in Fairmont Crest, here is a look back at The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of March 3, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, March 3: "Chelsea goes live; Leslie reveals a secret about Eva; Ashley and Andre team up to help a patient; and Bill convinces Haley to persevere."

Tuesday, March 4: "Smitty questions Martin; Ashley and Andre bond; Derek feels insecure in his relationship; and the Dupree family hold a press conference."

Wednesday, March 5: "Doug gives in to temptation; Vanessa flirts with Diego; Jacob feels guilty; Eva meets Ted; and Kat and questions Leslie about Laura."

Thursday, March 6: "Chelsea has a moment with her friend’s wife; Kat is suspicious of Eva; Martin confronts Smitty; Dani confronts Hayley; and Andre stirs the pot on Derek and Ashley’s double date night."

Friday, March 7: "Jacob alleviates his guilt with a bold move; Joey helps Doug out; Eva solidifies her position with Ted; and Nicole and Leslie’s bitterness boils. John Lindstrom (General Hospital) makes series debut as Joey Armstrong."

Beyond the Gates airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.