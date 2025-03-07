General Hospital spoilers: week of March 10-14

By
published

Here are your General Hospital spoilers for the week of March 10-14.

Maurice Benard as Sonny in General Hospital
(Image credit: ABC/Christine Bartolucci)

There's plenty of drama to go around in Port Charles this week. If you want to see what's coming up this week or if you missed a story last week and need to know what happened, we've got you covered with our General Hospital spoilers for the week of March 10-14.

Take a look at the General Hospital spoilers for the week of March 10, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, March 10
"Anna and Jason are in a race against time. Dante seeks Maxie’s help. Jordan and Isaiah make a pact. Tracy is outraged. Chase makes an arrest."

Tuesday, March 11
"Brook Lynn is enraged. Portia pleads with Curtis. Dante and Lulu reconnect. Sasha meets with Carly. Emma steps up for Gio."

Wednesday, March 12
"Liz and Lucky’s attraction deepens. Carly confronts Drew. Alexis seeks out Curtis. Ric has bad news for Portia. Ava asks Nina for a favor. "

Thursday, March 13
"Lucky and Liz’s plans are thwarted. Anna seeks Brennan’s assistance. Carly questions her feelings. Lucas has an intriguing encounter. Portia covers her tracks."

Friday, March 14
"Trina is in for a big surprise on her birthday. Kristina wants answers. Sonny makes a confession. Dante opens up to Chase. Lois gets reassurance."

And in case you missed out on last week's episodes, here's what happened on General Hospital for the week of March 3, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, March 3: "Sasha updates Jason. Lulu makes a request of Spinelli. Gio seeks Dante’s advice. Sidwell tries to make a deal. Drew confronts Curtis."

Tuesday, March 4: "Laura brings news to Curtis. Brad makes a confession. Emma confides in Gio. Carly lashes out. Portia is threatened."

Wednesday, March 5: "Carly and Brennan’s date is interrupted. Lois tries to cover her tracks. Ava advises Portia. Lulu seeks out Cody. Anna confides in Felicia."

Thursday, March 6: "Sonny and Tracy clash. Lulu ponders her next move. Willow befriends Isaiah. Elizabeth meets with Drew. Alexis is summoned to Wyndemere."

Friday, March 7: "Brook Lynn is in the hot seat. Carly makes a big decision. Isaiah and Jordan get closer. Emma worries about Anna. Ned and Lois disagree."

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC and is the available on-demand the following day on Hulu. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.

