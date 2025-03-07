The Bold and the Beautiful preview week of March 10: Steffy confronts Bill

Well, The Bold and the Beautiful has been planting seeds for several weeks and it looks like everything is about to bloom as spring arrives on the soap. Let's look at The Bold and the Beautiful preview for the week of March 10.

After confronting Luna (Lisa Yamada) about Finn (Tanner Novlan), Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) has words for Bill (Don Diamont). As she gives him a piece of her mind, Li (Naomi Matsuda) explodes at Poppy (Romy Park) for what happened with Finn all those years ago.

You'll find the preview of what's coming up for the week of March 10-14 on The Bold and the Beautiful below:

First we begin with Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) checking up on Hope (Annika Noelle). Everything changed after Hope caught Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) kissing Daphne (Murielle Hillaire), and now she's not sure where her knight in shining armor stands.

However, we know from the preview that Eric (John McCook) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) are realizing that Carter's valiant side has returned. He went down the wrong path and by the look of things, he's ready to admit he made a mistake when he took over Forrester Creations. Does that means he's about to give the company back to them?

And while the Forresters are about to get their company back, Steffy is dealing with a nightmare as she navigates knowing that Finn is Luna's father and that she's not actually in prison where she's supposed to be. Bill, it would seem, is standing by his decision to liberate Luna from prison but Steffy isn't having it, and with the secret out in the open it puts Bill in a very precarious situation.

Speaking of precarious situations, Poppy is finally paying the price for her illicit (though oh-so-legal-because-he-was-of-age-and they-are-not-related) relationship with Finn. Li is out for blood, and rightfully so; she thought Poppy betrayed her by sleeping with Jack and it turns out she wasn't far off because she'd slept with her son instead. Oh what a tangled web we weave!

Needless to say, it's going to be a very interesting week on The Bold and the Beautiful.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.