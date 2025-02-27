The Young and the Restless character who could return and make Sharon and Phyllis’ kidnapping well worth the watch
I’ve been holding out hope for years that she’d resurface, and she’d have a big axe to grind with both Sharon and Phyllis.
Another day another kidnapping on The Young and the Restless, as Sharon (Sharon Case) and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) find themselves trapped together in what appears to be an abandoned mental health facility, with no clue as to who their captor is.
This latest abduction comes on the heels of several over the last two years. Cameron Kirsten (Linden Ashby) took Faith (Reylynn Caster) hostage, Claire (Hayley Erin) lured the Newman family to a lake house and locked Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) in a room, Jordan (Colleen Zenk) abducted Claire a few times and Harrison (Redding Munsell) once and Jordan most recently chained Sharon to a pipe and left her to die. Again, kidnapping has eerily become a trend in Genoa City, with Sharon again being the latest victim alongside her archrival.
While I can certainly understand why several fans of The Young and the Restless are voicing their discontent with kidnapping continuing to be a driving force for storylines lately, I have to say I’m personally hoping this latest chaos leads to a big comeback reveal. Specifically, I hope that in the coming days (if not weeks) their captor is revealed to be someone no one would have expected. Who is this mystery person you ask? My wish is that it’s Druscilla (Victoria Rowell).
For a few reasons, I know the likelihood of my dream coming true is pretty low. Some will recall that Rowell and the soap didn’t part ways on the best of terms, which led to legal action being taken, which People briefly summarizes. However, the matters have since been resolved and Rowell has even appeared on The Young and the Restless lot to film a touching tribute for the dearly departed Kristoff St. John. She subsequently returned to help the show celebrate its 50th anniversary. So her resuming the role of Druscilla doesn’t sound as far-fetched to me if all parties are on better footing.
Now as far as Druscilla’s exit story back in 2007, she was "killed" off the soap. Well, interestingly enough, she was caught in the middle of a fight between Sharon and Phyllis and was accidentally pushed off a cliff. Her body was never recovered. To get the full picture, check out this throwback clip.
Bringing this back to Sharon and Phyllis, their bickering is arguably to blame for why Druscilla “died.” But what if Druscilla didn’t die? Again, her body wasn’t recovered.
It’s easy to imagine that once she fell, she was severely injured and lost her memory of who she was. Then during her recovery, she assumed a new identity. However, as years went by (she’s been gone for almost two decades), she slowly started to remember who she is and who she has to blame for losing so much time with Lily (Christel Khalil), Devon (Bryton James), Nate (Sean Dominic) and the rest of the Winters family. Heck, if Diane (Susan Walters) can come back from the dead, I don’t see why Druscilla can’t.
Druscilla understandably has a reason to want revenge on Sharon and Phyllis. So her returning to get it now could create some must-watch TV moments. However, her reconciliation with her family may be tough to watch as Neil (St. John) is gone and her children have been through so much in her absence.
Again, I know my idea here may not be in the land of probability, but it’s one I believe could be very entertaining to watch. Druscilla was a great character and she’s sorely missed. With that being said though, If I had to guess, it’s more likely that Sharon and Phyllis are being held captive by Ian (Ray Ward) who viewers know isn’t dead, or possibly even Patty (Stacy Haiduk).
New episodes of The Young and the Restless air weekdays on CBS. Episodes become available to stream on Paramount Plus.
Terrell Smith has a diverse writing background having penned material for a wide array of clients including the federal government and Bravo television personalities. When he’s not writing as Terrell, he’s writing under his pseudonym Tavion Scott, creating scripts for his audio drama podcasts. Terrell is a huge fan of great storytelling when it comes to television and film. Some of his favorite shows include The Crown, WandaVision, Abbot Elementary and Godfather of Harlem. And a fun fact is he's completely dialed into the TLC 90 Day Fiancé universe.
