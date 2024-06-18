The Young and the Restless spoilers: Does Trevor St. John’s exit mean Tucker’s leaving Genoa City?

If you haven’t heard the disheartening news, Trevor St. John is saying goodbye to the role of Tucker McCall on The Young and the Restless. The actor took to his X account (formerly Twitter) to make the announcement. He starts off the statement by saying, "... As you well know, Tuckers come and Tuckers go, and so the cycle continues... this Tucker is in his go phase…" You can check out the statement below, and all of his goodbye posts on X.

Of course, this is a shocking development to many fans of the show, especially us, as we’re rather partial to this version of Tucker. St. John plays Tucker with just the right amount of complexity that has you feeling bad for Tucker in one moment as the town outcast, and in the next moment, you’re frustrated that he keeps doing things to push people away. However, our absolute favorite thing about Tucker is all the snide remarks he makes to characters like Jack (Peter Bergman), Billy (Jason Thompson) and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford).

Speaking of Phyllis, we’ve long been holding out hope that she and Tucker would soon make their way to becoming the troublesome romantic duo. Their onscreen banter as "frenemies" is highly entertaining, and they had so much potential as a new powerhouse couple in Genoa City. Their relationship would have certainly shaken things up on the soap’s canvas. With St. John leaving the show, does that mean we won’t get our wish? Or should we hold out hope with a possible Tucker recast?

At the time of publication, there was no official word as to whether or not another actor was preparing to resume the role of Tucker. Actor William Russ originated the role in 2009 before it was taken over by Days of Our Lives star Stephen Nichols from 2010 to 2013. While either of them could reprise the character, again, there is no news on a recast with Young and the Restless vets or new talent.

This all means show fans will just have to soak up as much of St. John’s Tucker as possible in the days that follow. With Tucker’s company Glissade at the center of Victor’s (Eric Braeden) plot for revenge on Jack, and as news spreads that Ashley’s mental health breakdown wasn’t due to Tucker, we imagine he has some juicy scenes ahead.

We don’t have a final airdate for St. John, but we’ll gladly hope it's later rather than sooner.

New episodes of The Young and the Restless air weekdays on CBS. Episodes become available to stream on Paramount Plus the next day.