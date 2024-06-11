The Young and the Restless spoilers: Victor heading toward major downfall?

Every few years or so on The Young and the Restless, the great Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) goes down a dark path, professing whatever he’s doing is for his family. However, when that happens, he usually goes way too far and winds up isolating the very ones he claims to love. If you need an example, just recall when Victor brought Jack’s (Peter Bergman) lookalike Marco to town to hijack the Jabot CEO’s life. That had disastrous consequences all around and left many in the Newman family livid.

Well in a case of deja vu, Victor is about to shake things up in Genoa City again, partially because of his decades-long vendetta with Jack. The Newman patriarch is still outraged with Jack for his wake-up call-bender night with Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), and he cannot stand that Nikki and Jack continue to befriend each other despite Victor’s harsh warning to Jack to stay away from his wife.

With Victor enlisting Michael (Christian LeBlanc) and Cole (J. Eddie Peck) to befriend Diane (Susan Walters) and Kyle (Michael Mealor) respectively, it’s becoming obvious that Victor is planning something big against Jack, which could get downright dangerous. Especially considering that we think Victor could go after Jack’s sobriety. Any move against Jack would likely put a bad taste in the mouths of Victor’s family members, but attacking Jack’s sobriety may prove lower than low.

Peter Bergman, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Now we referenced "diabolical balls" because Victor has been doing his fair share of dirt lately, extending beyond Jack.

We can’t forget the fact that he lied to everyone close to him and told them that Jordan (Colleen Zenk) died, having jumped off a bridge. However, as viewers now know, he was holding her captive in his cellar the whole time. She’d likely still be there if it weren’t for Cole and Michael intervening and convincing him to get her to a real prison. This secret hasn’t been shared outside of the trio and Jordan, so we can imagine how irate Victor’s loved ones will become learning the truth. Nikki and Claire (Hayley Erin), in particular, would be very upset to learn about the lies.

When you combine Victor’s plot for revenge against Jack with his Jordan secret, those are enough reasons for Victor’s family to shun for a while as they’ve done in the past. But when you add the fact that he’s now back to playing corporate shuffle at his company, that’s just a recipe for a powder keg waiting for the right match to be lit.

Eric Braeden, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

In The Young and the Restless episode airing on June 11, Victor shares his latest plan with Victoria (Amelia Heinle), Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Adam (Mark Grossman) about Newman Enterprises and its subsidiaries.

He wants Adam to fill in for Nikki at Newman Media and he wants Victoria back at Newman Enterprises. All three of the kids are baffled by his decision, and Victoria declares she’s not ready to return to work. Plus, when Nikki gets looped in about the idea, she’s furious with Victor for trying to make Adam her temporary replacement, thinking Adam won’t hand the reigns back over when she’s ready to take them. Nikki even accuses Victor of attempting to get payback for closeness with Jack.

It’s clear to the Newmans that Victor is up to something at the workplace, but they are frustrated as they have to wait and figure out what that is.

With all that being said, it just seems as if Victor is heading toward catastrophe. All his latest scheming and lying is bound to catch up with him, and when the darkness comes to light, who will be left by his side? It’s hard to picture any of the Newmans overlooking his latest moves.

Of course, in good soapy fashion, when a character becomes a supervillain it only takes one emergency to cause people to rally around them, so perhaps Victor is heading toward a downfall and emergency situation.