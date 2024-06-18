The Young and the Restless spoilers: Victor forces unlikely allies to pair together?

As longtime fans of The Young and the Restless can attest to, Victor (Eric Braeden) is ruthless in business and an expert in revenge. When he pairs the traits together, that’s when he becomes the most dangerous to those he’s declared war on, and right now, Jack (Peter Bergman) is enemy number one.

Despite Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) getting sober due to Jack’s heroic, yet foolish, efforts during the pair's bender at the Athletic Club, Victor remains furious with Jack for putting his wife in danger. So much so, Victor has already started moving the pieces around to enact his plan of attack on the Jabot CEO. Not only does the Newman patriarch have Cole (J. Eddie Peck) and Michael (Christian LeBlanc) spying on Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Diane (Susan Walters) respectively, but Victor is also trying to convince Adam (Mark Grossman) to return to Newman Media to do his bidding.

Additionally, Victor has entered into a secret alliance with Audra (Zuleyka Silver) to purchase Glissade. Although the deed hasn’t been done yet, Audra has convinced the Glissade board to turn on Tucker (Trevor St. John) and sell the company to Victor, who everyone besides Audra just knows as "mystery buyer."

Trevor St. John and Zuleyka Silver, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Now Tucker is fighting tooth and nail to prevent this sale from going through. In The Young and the Restless episode airing on June 17, he claimed the stress of the event was making him ill. However, by the episode airing on June 18, it becomes clear he faked a medical crisis to buy him some time to figure out how to prevent the hostile takeover.

Assuming the mystery buyer is Jack and learning he’s in Paris, Tucker seeks him out to confront him. Of course, Jack isn’t happy to see Tucker and is confused by Tucker’s accusation that he’s attempting to steal Glissade. Jack assures him he’s just there to support Ashley (Eileen Davidson).

With no confirmation as to who the anonymous buyer is and unable to find dirt on some of the board members to blackmail them into siding with him, Tucker is at a loss for what to do. It’s starting to look as if Victor will once again get what he wants. However, will Victor find himself as a cautionary tale of why you should be careful what you ask for?

Eric Braeden, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Jack may be focused on Ashley right now, but he should eventually catch on to the fact that someone is trying to buy up a cosmetics company, which serves as a rival to Jabot. Jack may want to quickly do some digging to see who the mystery buyer is and prepare the Abbott legacy to go head-to-head with the competition. Once he discovers the person is Victor, we can imagine Jack will be furious and know Victor is preparing a plan of attack.

Back with Tucker, he’s likely to become irate to learn he’s been bested by Victor once again after the takeover. If you recall, Newman Media was built on the foundation of McCall Unlimited. Tucker could see Victor’s latest business move as an act of war and decide he’s had enough of Victor’s ruthless business practices at his expense.

Having said all that, will Jack and Tucker’s Victor fury push them to work together to take down the Newman Enterprises CEO?

We’ve predicted that Victor’s latest vendetta with Jack may lead to some disastrous consequences for Victor, and Jack and Tucker teaming up could spell just that. Jack and Tucker loathe each other, but if their vitriol for Victor outweighs even that, Victor may find he has two determined enemies who are ready to take him down. While Jack has softened a bit these days, he’s not too far removed from his ruthless past. Tucker meanwhile, has never been above getting down and dirty.

Now the question remains, what would Jack and Tucker ultimately gain in pairing together against Victor other than payback? Well for Jack, he’d hopefully eliminate a threat to Jabot. Tucker on the other hand may hope to regain control of Glissade. If Glissade is back in Tucker’s hands, could you see a Jabot and Glissade merger?