The Young and the Restless spoilers: Tucker has a health emergency, but is he faking?

When it comes to The Young and the Restless’ Tucker (Trevor St. John), we feel bad for the guy. He’s had a rough go of it for months now. Devon (Bryton James) has vowed that he wants nothing to do with him, Tucker had to sit back and watch as Ashley (Eileen Davidson) suffered from a mental health crisis and not only did Audra (Zuleyka Silver) dump him, but she’s now actively trying to steal Glissade from him.

Focusing on that last point, in The Young and the Restless episode airing on June 17, Audra is going full steam ahead with her plans to oust Tucker from Glissade using Victor (Eric Braeden) as the secret buyer making this all possible. Tucker has his new assistant Dawn (Gina Garcia-Sharp) call the board members to see if they plan to vote with Audra when it comes to selling Glissade to the "mystery" buyer, and while the board members are coy, it’s clear they plan to support Audra.

With his back to the wall, Tucker decides he has only two options left. He can either try to stall the pending board meeting until he can figure out how to stop the sale, or he can plead his case to Audra. Tucker tries both.

Trevor St. John and Zuleyka Silver, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Unfortunately, when Tucker contacts board members, they don’t want to postpone the meeting and are all conveniently busy the following day. That leaves Tucker to go to Audra’s hotel suite to beg her to take his deal to just assume his role as CEO of Glissade and to spare him the embarrassment in the business world as a victim of a hostile takeover. Once again, she shoots him down.

As the board meeting comes around, Tucker logs onto the video conference and appears to be getting ill. His assistant grabs him some water, and when Audra asks what’s going on with him, he claims he’s not at his best but tells them to proceed with business. However, as the meeting continues, Tucker claims he needs some air. He gets up to walk onto his balcony but manages to collapse instead, shocking Audra.

It doesn’t take long for Audra to pop up in his suite, demanding to know what happened. She firmly believes he’s faking a medical emergency to stall the board from booting him from his company and selling. On the other hand, Tucker protests something is seriously wrong. Once a medical professional arrives, Audra pushes Tucker to stop faking, and in frustration, he demands she leave his room. However, she promises not to leave until it’s proven that Tucker is faking.

Zuleyka Silver, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

With all that being said, is Tucker really suffering or is he trying to manipulate his way out of this hole he now finds himself in? If we had to guess, we’re going to opt to believe that he may be genuinely in the midst of a health scare. However, we don’t think it will be a soapy catastrophe that puts him out of commission for weeks. Perhaps a severe panic attack or a minor heart attack.

Whatever the ailment, we doubt it will be enough to prevent Tucker from losing Glissade. Like we’ve said time and time again, what Victor wants, he usually gets, and at the moment he wants the cosmetic company to go after Jabot and Jack (Peter Bergman). But we do think the health scare will be enough to serve as a wake-up call for Tucker.

We can imagine Tucker being so frightened, that he takes inventory of his life and realizes his actions have helped alienate him from all those he’s loved. He may go on a genuine apology tour and beg the recipients to give him another chance, promising he’s going to change. Audra probably doesn’t want to hear it, but Devon may be more receptive to his biological dad this go-around, thinking Tucker's health crisis set him on the right track.

But does Genoa City really need a more subdued Tucker? After all, Adam (Mark Grossman) is rather calm these days, so does the soap need one more of its spicier personalities losing flavor?