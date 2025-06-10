Beyond the Gates spoilers: Bill’s decision infuriates Tomas?

It looks like the stress of being a lawyer, an incredibly duplicitous one at that, has finally caught up with Beyond the Gates’ Bill (Timon Kyle Durrett). In the episode that aired on June 9, he was officially diagnosed in the hospital with having a small stroke and was advised that it could take months for him to fully recover.

Now we suspect that Bill won’t be the most receptive to taking the time he needs to bounce back in his health. After all, he has a successful business to run and more morally questionable things to do. Thankfully for him though, he has four women in his life who will probably see to it that he prioritizes his well-being.

For starters, with Hayley (Marquita Goings) allegedly pregnant with his child, she’ll likely lean on her husband to do what the doctor recommends, so he’ll be around for their new son or daughter. Then his grown daughters, Naomi (Arielle Prepetit) and Chelsea (RhonniRose Mantilla), will also be sure to press Bill to make the necessary changes to promote a speedy recovery. Both Naomi and Chelsea appeared gravely concerned with Bill’s prognosis and seemed to realize that their misgivings about their father were no longer worth holding onto (well, for the most part).

Timon Durrett, Beyond the Gates (Image credit: Quantrell Colbert/CBS)

Then there’s Dani (Karly Mosley). No matter how poorly he’s treated her, she still carries a torch for Bill. Upon hearing of his hospital stint, she was quick to leap into action and be there for her ex, much to Hayley’s chagrin.

With all that being said, Bill is bound to be a little less attentive with work, and he may even need someone to step up for him to temporarily take over the day-to-day responsibilities as the boss. This is where things could get interesting.

At first glance, it makes sense for Bill to turn to Tomas (Alex Alegria). After all, Tomas is Bill’s right-hand man at work, and the younger attorney has already proven he’s willing to do Bill’s bidding (currently keeping close tabs on the Duprees). But what if Bill overlooks Tomas, opting to put someone else he trusts in a temporary leadership role? Someone like Naomi.

Arielle Prepetit, Beyond the Gates (Image credit: CBS)

Naomi is an accomplished attorney, and it wasn’t that long ago that she was willing to go head-to-head against Bill in that sexual harassment case. Would Bill ask her to come work for him and run his firm while he works to get better? It’s certainly possible.

If that were to happen, we imagine Tomas would be furious and feel overlooked. While on some level, he’d probably understand Bill’s version of nepotism, Tomas may still feel slighted by his mentor and boss. We have to wonder, if Tomas feels betrayed Bill, whether or not Tomas will then start plotting against him.

For now, this is largely theory. However, don’t be surprised if you see Bill make Naomi an offer and she takes it. She may initially be reluctant to accept a position with her father, but might change her tune if he implores her by invoking his health.