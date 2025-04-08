Beyond the Gates spoilers: Martin turns to Bill for help?

Following in the footsteps of long-running soaps like The Young and the Restless, The Bold and the Beautiful and General Hospital, Beyond the Gates has managed to drum up a lot of suspense around a big secret that viewers are impatiently waiting to learn. Of course, we’re referring to the "deadly" bone hiding in Martin’s (Brandon Claybon) closet.

Since the series’ launch, it’s been repeatedly teased that Martin was likely involved in an incident that claimed someone’s life. While the full picture hasn’t come to light about what happened, Martin’s nightmares suggest something huge. Plus, with Anita (Tamara Tunie) and Vernon (Clifton Davis) so cautious about Martin’s political aspirations, in fear that a bid for the White House may expose everything, we think that when the truth is finally revealed, our jaws will drop.

Additionally, we can’t forget that Bill (Timon Kyle Durrett) also knows about everything, and he apparently helped cover it up. Bill was incredibly happy to use the secret to blackmail the Duprees into attending his wedding to Hayley (Marquita Goings).

Fast forward to the Beyond the Gates episode that aired on April 7, and Martin confided to his grandparents that he was unsure that he could keep living with this secret, as it’s weighing heavily on him. Although he may be ready to crack, Anita and Vernon seemingly persuaded him to keep his mouth shut.

Timon Durrett, Beyond the Gates (Image credit: Quantrell Colbert/CBS)

Having said all of that, we think there’s a chance that Martin may shock everyone and soon turn to Bill for help. We can imagine Martin reluctantly going to Bill and asking for his assistance in minimizing the fallout if the truth of the mysterious incident is revealed. Bill could become Martin’s legal counsel should everything come out and ensure Martin doesn’t spend the rest of his life in prison.

It’s also possible that, despite Vernon’s wishes, Martin presses forward with his presidential bid and seeks Bill’s help with further burying the secret. We aren’t sure if Martin is having nightmares because he’s remorseful or because he’s afraid of the truth coming out and destroying his life. If it’s the latter, his going to Bill to keep a lid on things makes a lot of sense.

Regardless of the why, Martin relying on Bill could cost Martin a great deal. Bill doesn’t strike us as the altruistic type, and will likely want a huge favor in exchange for his help. One that could put Martin at great odds with the Duprees, especially if the favor is about aiding Hayley.

This is all a hunch for now, so we’re left to sit back and watch. But unlikely alliances are a big part of the soap world.