Beyond the Gates spoilers: Anita’s unexpected showdown?

When Beyond the Gates first launched, Anita (Tamara Tunie) came off as a regal, yet no-nonsense, type of family matriarch. Case in point, while she was sympathetic to the plight of Dani (Karla Mosley) and her constant embarrassment thanks to Bill (Timon Kyle Durrett) and Hayley (Marquita Goings), Anita made it clear that she’s grown tired of Dani’s dramatic responses. Between slapping Hayley in the country club and showing up at Bill’s wedding with a gun, Anita is tired of Dani’s antics embarrassing the Duprees.

With that being said, no matter how many times Dani claims to be ready to put Bill in her rearview mirror, she can’t help but find herself in situations where she’s practically begging for him to return to her. Furthermore, with her increasing reliance on alcohol and Andre (Sean Freeman) to ease her pain, we can’t help but predict some very explosive moments in Dani’s future. We can imagine her making a horrific mistake while intoxicated and someone finding out she’s sleeping with her sister’s nephew (through marriage), and when both things come to light, Anita might erupt in anger, yet concern.

Dani has been spiraling since the soap launched. While Nicole (Daphnée Duplaix) has spoken with her sister about her emotional state (thanks to Andre’s urging), Dani’s family hasn’t pressed her to get the help she needs.

Karla Mosley, Beyond teh Gates (Image credit: Karla Mosley as Dani upset in Beyond the Gates)

If Anita catches wind of everything Dani has been doing, she may opt to give her daughter some very tough love. Dani likely wouldn’t want to hear it, but something tells us Anita wouldn’t care, as she wants her daughter to bounce back from this Bill-inspired setback.

We think Anita confronting Dani is just what the latter needs to launch her second act. Dani likely can kick her growing alcohol dependence, and we can picture her again walking the runways, or bet yet, becoming the hottest new talent manager in Fairmont Crest.

Now a showdown between Anitia and Dani is just a theory at this point, but one we actually hope happens. From an entertainment perspective, we suspect some shady banter could arise before things become all hugs.

New episodes of Beyond the Gates air weekdays on CBS, and become available to stream the day after on Paramount Plus.