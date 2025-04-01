Beyond the Gates spoilers: Dani’s next big act?

In our heart of hearts, we’re rooting for Beyond the Gates’ Dani (Karla Mosley). She was an early favorite in the soap for us, and while she still is a main attraction in our eyes, she’s increasingly spiraling out of control.

Dani is not only still in love with Bill (Timon Kyle Durrett), but she’s obsessed with her ex to the point of bordering on delusion. However, with him still happily standing by Hayley’s (Marquita Goings) side, we can’t see her reuniting with him at the moment. As such is the case, Dani has found comfort in two things — the bedroom with Andre (Sean Freeman) and the bottle. The latter of which has us concerned. So much so that we previously suspected that she has a big fall coming due to her affinity for alcohol.

That fall may come even sooner now that Chelsea (RhonniRose Mantilla) officially told her mother that she’s quitting modeling and no longer needs her services as a manager. Even more so, Chelsea rejected her mother’s help as she makes the career pivot to fashion designer. Dani was left deflated, while we were left to contemplate what’s next for her.

Karla Mosley, Beyond the Gates (Image credit: Quantrell Colbert/CBS)

With that being said, we can imagine Dani’s next steps, post-rock bottom, will go one of two ways. First, it’s not hard to picture her returning to the modeling world. Considering she tends to think of herself in the vein of Naomi Campbell, Dani may think she still has what it takes to walk the most famous of runways and grace the cover of the most iconic of magazines. If she proves successful, Dani’s renaissance could stir up some jealousy with Hayley and maybe even Chelsea if the younger Richardson starts to have regrets about leaving modeling.

If Dani herself doesn’t reemerge on the runway, then perhaps she’ll open up an agency and search for new modeling talent to manage. Considering she oversaw Chelsea’s career, she has the experience to help young women become successful in the industry. If she starts managing a fresh face though, could Chelsea become jealous of her mother pouring so much attention into some other young woman who isn’t her? Taking this a step further, what if Eva (Ambyr Michelle) becomes her new protégé? Eva can’t stay the assistant of her father’s wife forever right?

Dani has a hard road ahead of her, but we’re hoping that the progress she eventually makes won’t be derailed by Bill.

New episodes of Beyond the Gates air weekdays on CBS, and become available to stream the day after on Paramount Plus.