Beyond the Gates spoilers: Dani’s big drunken mistake?

Will Dani’s downward spiral lead to some devastating event?

Among all of Beyond the Gates’ characters, Dani (Karla Mosley) is proving to be the most complex. On one hand, her outrageous behavior toward Bill (Timon Kyle Durrett) and Hayley (Marquita Goings) is incredibly entertaining. Heck, Dani slapping the mistress, holding a gun on Bill and unloading a series of insults was downright comical. However, on the other hand, her obsession with Bill also leaves us incredibly alarmed, as she teeters in the land of delusion.

As Dani tries to cope with the cards she’s been dealt, one thing we can say for certain is the Duprees should be concerned. She may be finding comfort in bed with Andre (Sean Freeman) on occasion, but she’s also been hitting the bottle pretty hard. She was keeping her heavy drinking under wraps until Andre recently caught her fully experiencing the effects of alcohol. He played nurse for her for a bit before sharing his concerns with Nicole (Daphnée Duplaix), and we suspect his words of caution may foreshadow something more catastrophic to come.

If we had to guess, Dani may soon find herself in a life-or-death situation because she overserved herself. In true soapy fashion, she may get behind the wheel of a car and get into an accident with a tree or pole. Should that happen, the Duprees could find themselves facing an abrupt wakeup call. The entire family, Dani included, could realize that Dani is in trouble and needs help. For that matter, Bill could ironically realize that he still has feelings for his ex-wife if she almost dies.

But let's say Beyond the Gates takes things even further. We can also imagine a scenario in which Andre finds Dani drunk again and offers to take her home. However, in the midst of Andre driving, Dani does something that distracts him and they get into a car crash, leaving them both in critical condition. This theory would not only highlight that Dani has been struggling, but it would also create some buzz as to why Dani and Andre were together in the first place. It may open the door to Dani and Andre’s secret rendevous being exposed.

These are just theories for now, but ones we think have a real chance of playing out on screen.

New episodes of Beyond the Gates air weekdays on CBS, and become available to stream the day after on Paramount Plus.

Terrell Smith
Terrell Smith

Terrell Smith has a diverse writing background having penned material for a wide array of clients including the federal government and Bravo television personalities. When he’s not writing as Terrell, he’s writing under his pseudonym Tavion Scott, creating scripts for his audio drama podcasts. Terrell is a huge fan of great storytelling when it comes to television and film. Some of his favorite shows include Abbot Elementary, Matlock, The Lincoln Lawyer, Survival of the Thickest, The Pitt and Godfather of Harlem. And a fun fact is he's completely dialed into Bravo Universe and The Young and the Restless (thanks to his grandmother).

