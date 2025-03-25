Beyond the Gates spoilers: Kat discovers a horrific secret about Eva?

Over a month has gone by since Beyond the Gates debuted, and two fierce rivalries have emerged. Of course, there’s the one between Dani (Karla Mosley) and Hayley (Marquita Goings), as the ex and the next duel it out over Bill (Timon Kyle Durrett). Considering Bill’s personality has him competing against General Hospital’s Drew (Cameron Mathison) and The Young and the Restless’ Victor (Eric Braeden) as the head troublemaker of daytime, we suspect both Dani and Hayley could do better. However, we digress.

There's also the growing animosity between Kat (Colby Muhammad) and Eva (Ambyr Michelle). Kat hasn’t liked Eva from the moment she started working for Nicole (Daphnée Duplaix), suspecting Eva is up to something. Eva is indeed plotting with Leslie (Trisha Mann-Grant), but Eva doesn’t know that yet. So in the meantime, Eva is just working off a hunch and being almost a bully to someone she knows nothing about (wait until she finds out Eva is her half-sister).

Initially, Eva remained unfazed, letting the insults come at her, without offering up much of a reaction. However, Eva has slowly started defending herself against Kat’s verbal attacks, and lately it seems as if she’s purposefully trying to cozy up to Tomas (Alex Alegri) to stick it to her nemesis. And evidenced by Kat’s behavior in the Beyond the Gates episode that aired on March 24, Eva’s tactic is working.

Ambyr Michelle, Beyond the Gates (Image credit: CBS)

In the episode, Kat wasn’t pleased to see Tomas and Eva interacting. Although he and Kat are just dating, she’s quickly falling for him. Which means, she’s likely to take steps to ward off his other potential suitors, Eva included.

We can imagine Kat resorting to some Dupree-like tactics to get rid of Eva. We don’t think she’ll resort to murder, like we suspect Martin (Brandon Claybon) may have done once before, but we do think Kat may stoop to digging around to find dirt on Eva. It’s in her fact-finding mission that we believe Kat could be in for quite the surprise.

Now there is the distinct possibility that Kat does some digging and finds out that Leslie was once her father’s mistress, and that snowballs into her learning Eva is her sister. That would rock Kat’s world, and perhaps serve her right for snooping. Should this happen, the question then arises, will she tell the rest of her family or keep her dad’s secret?

However, we like the idea of Kat stumbling upon something else. In another scenario, it’s not hard to picture Kat sneaking into Eva’s home, trying to find the goods and getting an eyeful. We’re talking about Kat stumbling upon Eva in bed with Tomas. That would also be a bombshell revelation for Kat that is likely to leave her rattled.

At the moment, these are just theories that we’re putting out there, but things between Kat and Eva are bound to come to a head.