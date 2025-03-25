General Hospital spoilers: Drew's mystery medical crisis to blame for personality shift?

It feels like we’re beating a dead horse, but General Hospital’s Drew (Cameron Mathison) has become the most infuriating person on the soap’s canvas, aggravating most residents in Port Charles (and annoying General Hospital fans at home). While we’ve been theorizing all the ways that Drew would get what’s coming to him, which includes Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) leaving him and him being kicked out of Congress, we admittedly never gave much thought to what caused his character shift.

Some viewers will point the shift to his breakup with Carly (Laura Wright). When Drew decided to end things with the Metro Court owner once Jason (Steve Burton) resurfaced, he became jaded, rather selfish and started doing things that didn’t seem like him. He slept with Nina (Cynthia Watros), a woman he claimed to loathe, then he slept with her daughter, who happened to be married to his nephew. Then when he decided to jump into politics, he became an entitled slimeball.

Cameron Mathison, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Bahareh Ritter)

Now we’d venture to say Drew’s personality actually changed after being stabbed in prison. Sam (Kelly Monaco) picked up on him behaving a little differently, but it was chalked up to him adjusting to being a free man again. But instead of getting “better,” his personality continued to transform.

With all that being said, we started thinking about the possibility that Drew, like his cousin Heather (Alley Mills), could be suffering from a toxin, explaining his change in personality. Viewers will recall that Heather’s faulty hip released cobalt poisoning in her body slowly for years, allegedly causing her to be a terror in Port Charles. Drew doesn’t have a hip replacement, but he was stabbed in prison, and who’s to say the prison blade wasn’t made of a dangerous metal? For example, the weapon could have been made with lead or another poisonous metal that’s been slowly wreaking havoc on Drew’s anatomy and mental health for months.

Cameron Mathison, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney)

Yes, this is a soapy explanation for Drew’s bad behavior, but one we’re willing to consider. If our theory proves to be true, then we have to consider how the truth might be revealed. We can imagine a scenario in which Drew lands in the hospital after an accident or an attempt on his life, and medical tests reveal his secret medical ailment. It’s also plausible that more symptoms just present themselves in Drew that warrant him going ot the hospital to get checked, and tests prove the poisoning.

Going beyond this, we then have to think would Port Charles residents and General Hospital viewers even care if Drew has a viable reason to rationalize his antics over the last year and becomes healed? Something tells us that both on and offscreen, for many, Drew is so forgone now that it would be hard to find him redeemable.

New episodes of General Hospital air on weekdays on ABC. If you miss an episode, you can catch up on Hulu.