Beyond the Gates spoilers: Eva finds dirt on Kat?

While Beyond the Gates’ Dani (Karla Mosley) and Hayley (Marquita Goings) have certainly proven to be the rivalry to watch, the emerging one between Kat (Colby Muhammad) and Eva (Ambyr Michelle) is turning out to be equally entertaining. Those Dupree women certainly know how to deliver scathing, yet comical, insults when they’re in the heat of battle.

For Kat and Eva, their disagreements are largely one-sided and stem from Kat’s distrust of Eva. Now viewers know Kat is wise to be cautious of Eva as Nicole’s (Daphnée Duplaix) assistant since Eva is working with Leslie (Trisha Mann-Grant) to take down Ted (Maurice Johnson) a few notches. However, Kat isn’t privy to that information quite yet, so Kat is only working off suspicion as she treats Eva like public enemy number one.

To her credit, Eva has been relatively tame in her responses to Kat, but like in real life, there’s only so much a person can take. Which is why we think Eva may start digging around in Kat’s business to find leverage to get Kat to “play nice.” Sure Eva could always just go ahead and blow up Kat’s world and tell her they’re half-sisters, but we imagine it would be soapier and a bit more fun if Eva found a skeleton in Kat’s closet. Since Kat’s a Dupree, we’re almost certain she has one (or several).

Colby Muhammad, Beyond the Gates (Image credit: Quantrell Colbert/CBS)

If our theory proves to be true, we have to think about what Kat could be hiding. Sure she’s quietly dating Bill’s (Timon Kyle Durrett) employee Tomas (Alex Alegria), but that hardly seems like the juicy secret Eva needs to make Kat stand down. So turning our wheels a bit more, we started to think about the possibility that Kat illegally did something to enhance her father’s business.

Since the first week of the series, it has been said time and time again how Kat is to be credited for the success of her father’s medical practice. Apparently, she used her marketing genius to take the business to a whole new level. But what if she used her genius and mixed it with a little below-board magic to achieve such success? Could she be padding the books?

It’s an interesting notion to think of Kat as a white-collar criminal, especially given her brother Martin (Brandon Claybon) may have killed someone and her Aunt Dani is certainly warranted a jail cell. We'll just have to sit back and see if our theory proves true.

