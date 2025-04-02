Beyond the Gates spoilers: Hayley finally wins over a Dupree ally?

Now we have to admit right away, when it comes to Beyond the Gates’ Hayley (Marquita Goings), we aren’t her biggest fan. While some viewers may have their issues with her because she stole Dani's (Karla Mosley) husband, our biggest gripe stems from the fact that she’s come off rather aloof.

Hayley had an affair with Bill (Timon Kyle Durrett) and subsequently married him in the country club where Dani’s been a longtime member, and even wanted the Duprees to attend. Hayley also made the bold decision to move into a home with Bill down the street from Dani. After all that, Hayley has been running around Dani’s community, practically begging for people to accept her, especially Dani's family. To put it bluntly, how dense does Hayley have to be to think she should garner a friend among those who know Dani best?

Saying all this, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that we’ve rather enjoyed seeing Hayley get shut down by Nicole (Daphnée Duplaix), Chelsea (RhonniRose Mantilla) and Naomi (Arielle Prepetit) in her attempts to be nice. However, we suspect that Hayley will soon find a crack in the Dupree Wall of Resistance, and one of the family members may start to befriend (well, be friendly) with the town pariah.

Brandon Claybon as Martin Richardson, Beyond the Gates (Image credit: Quantrell Colbert/CBS)

If we had to guess, Hayley may find an in with Martin’s (Brandon Claybon) son, Tyrell Richardson (Jaden Lucas Miller). So far, only Tyrell’s sister knows he’s being bullied at school. We can imagine a situation where the teen boy takes another beating and later stumbles upon Hayley. Although he may initially be resistant to help she offers, we think he’ll eventually lean on her for some assistance and advice.

Now should our theory pan out, we think this could lead to Hayley befriending Smitty (Mike Manning). She might bring Smitty in the loop about his son and note that Tyrell was afraid to tell his parents, fearing Martin may take things to a level he didn’t want them to go. Smitty would likely appreciate Hayley’s info and be thankful to her for helping her son.

Considering Smitty looks to be low on friends that he could vent to about Martin’s political aspirations, he may start to open up to her as she opens up about how hard it’s been to be an outcast. Should a Hayley/Smitty duo form, things could get rather interesting as they’d probably keep their friendship a secret, given the bad blood between their husbands and the secret Bill is holding over Martin.

New episodes of Beyond the Gates air weekdays on CBS, and become available to stream the day after on Paramount Plus.