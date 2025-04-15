Beyond the Gates spoilers: Hayley’s pregnancy overshadowed by even bigger baby news?

By the end of the Beyond the Gates episode that aired on April 14, many fans were left stunned by the possibility that Hayley (Marquita Goings) could be pregnant with Bill’s (Timon Kyle Durrett) child. The two having a baby would shake Fairmont Crest to its core and leave particularly Dani (Karla Mosley) spiraling (even more than she already has been). No matter how many times Dani tries to tell her loved ones she’s over Bill, she's still holding out hope that her ex will change his mind and return home.

Now, if Hayley is pregnant, there’s not a good chance Dani’s dream will come true anytime soon. To add, with Chelsea (RhonniRose Mantilla) gracefully letting Dani go as her manager and Dani being rejected from assuming that role over Samantha’s (Najah Jackson) new modeling career, Dani is struggling to imagine what’s in the next chapter of her life.

Knowing all this, we started to think about a wild theory. What if Hayley’s potential pregnancy news is upstaged by someone else’s? Someone like Dani.

Karla Mosley, Beyond the Gates (Image credit: Quantrell Colbert/CBS)

Before you write off the idea, it’s worth noting that looking at soap history, Dani would hardly be the first woman with grown children to start the parenthood journey over again with a baby. General Hospital’s Carly (Laura Wright) had Donna (Scarlett Spears), The Bold and the Beautiful’s Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) had RJ and the list goes on.

Additionally, Dani may not be with Bill, but she’s been having plenty of secret rendezvous with Andre (Sean Freeman). Their methods of “protection,” if any, haven’t been disclosed, so a baby for the two is certainly possible.

Should our theory prove correct, then we suspect three big things are about to happen on the show. First, Dani is about to finally sober up and stop drinking. Second, we have to think her love affair with Andre would soon leak around town and outrage her family members. Lastly, Andre would have to think long and hard about his pursuit of Ashley (Jen Jacob) and whether he’d want to build a family with Dani.

Sean Freeman and Karla Mosley, Beyond the Gates (Image credit: CBS)

We tend to think that although she’d be shocked to discover she’s pregnant, Dani could grow to become rather excited to have another baby to raise and focus on. Adding icing to the cake for her, of course, would be watching Bill squirm in dissatisfaction, knowing she’s carrying someone else’s child. He claims to be over her, but nothing like another man in the picture to rattle Bill and make him jealous.

Again, this is all largely theory on our part, as there is no confirmation of a Dani pregnancy coming. But we are nonetheless intrigued by the idea.