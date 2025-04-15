The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: two unexpected pregnancies?
Will two surprise pregnancies rock Forrester Creations?
The old expression says the best way to a man’s heart is through his stomach, but instead of being a good cook, the best way to land a man on The Bold and the Beautiful is to ensnare him in a pregnancy scheme. That’s what we think could happen to these characters with not one, but two huge pregnancies.
The first pregnancy isn’t that much of a surprise. Luna (Lisa Yamada) has made it clear that she wants Will Spencer (Crew Morrow), and she’s not going to stop until she gets him. At the moment, she's trying to seduce him, but she's about to up her game. Sleeping with him and getting pregnant is a great way to make him stick around, because she’ll count on him having the same sense of duty his father had when Bill thought Luna was his daughter.
Interestingly, Luna test drove that plan earlier after sleeping with Zende (Delon De Metz) after claiming she took her mother’s special mints. She told Poppy (Romy Park) she thought she could be pregnant, and though nothing ever came from it, we think it was a sign of what she’s capable of.
In this case, however, we think Luna would employ those special mints to get Will into bed, knowing he’d never cheat on Electra (Laneya Grace) any other way, and then claim she's pregnant. After faking paternity tests, creating a fake pregnancy test wouldn’t be a big deal for Luna, and Will, thinking he was going to be a father, would begrudgingly stay in Luna’s life so he doesn’t follow in Bill’s (Don Diamont) footsteps.
And when it comes to the second pregnancy, we think Daphne (Murielle Hilaire) will keep chipping away at Carter’s (Lawrence Saint-Victor) resolve so that when his barriers are at their weakest, she’ll get him in bed and end up pregnant. Of course, we predict this would happen just as Carter manages to score a second chance with Hope (Annika Noelle), leading to a whole other set of complications for Carter.
Daphne knows that she’s fighting an uphill battle. Carter, for some reason, believes that he’s truly, madly and deeply in love with Hope and he wants her back. If Daphne gets pregnant, she’ll be preying on the same sense of duty that she loves about Carter in order to keep him close, knowing that he will choose her if she’s having his baby.
Using pregnancies, real or not, to keep relationships in place is nothing new in soap operas, and we’re eager to see what happens with Luna and Daphne as they pursue the men they love.
The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.
