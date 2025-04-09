Beyond the Gates spoilers: Dani acquires a new rival?
Will Dani soon have it out for someone other than just Hayley?
After the Beyond the Gates episode that aired on April 8, which saw Dani’s (Karla Mosley) fashion event prove to be a rousing success, you’d think she would be riding the high to restart her life. With her great-niece Samantha (Najah Jackson) having walked in her first fashion show and having an interest in modeling, we’d even say Dani’s second act as talent manager is in her foreseeable future. However, something tells us that Dani’s gravitational pull toward drama and chaos won’t let her just focus on her career aspirations.
For starters, Dani’s delusional obsession with getting Bill (Timon Kyle Durrett) back and keeping up her feud with Hayley (Marquita Goings) seems to be her top priority lately. No matter how many times Bill callously dismisses her, and no matter who in her inner circle tells her to move on, she seems incapable of putting the duo in her rearview mirror.
Then there’s Dani's developing issues with alcohol. In the wake of Bill’s new marriage, she’s coped with everything largely by turning to the bottle. Although she’s now trying to make better decisions as far as that is concerned, we can’t help but worry she may suffer setbacks.
Also helping her to cope has been her hot and steamy romance with Andre (Sean Freeman). While they’ve agreed to keep things light and in the bedroom, we suspect one or both of them will soon catch real romantic feelings. This brings us to the idea of Dani’s new rival.
As Beyond the Gates viewers know, Andre is not-so-secretly in love with Ashley (Jen Jacob), despite her being in a relationship with Derek (Ben Gavin). Although she’s so far been committed to her relationship, it’s very clear she has feelings for Andre as well. Nicole (Daphnée Duplaix) called Andre out on his feelings, so there’s no reason to think Dani may not notice Andre’s attraction too.
We can imagine Dani catching Andre and Ashley in a close moment, and despite Dani’s insistence that she wants nothing serious with him, Dani becoming jealous. It’s very plausible that she has grown to develop a real connection with Andre, and won’t want anyone threatening that, Ashley included. So a jealous Dani may opt to dig into her bag of tricks to ensure Ashley doesn’t become romantic competition.
What tricks, you ask? Well, it’s possible that Dani could find herself meeting with Derek and planting seeds with him that he should keep an eye out for Ashley. If she can create jealousy within Derek, then perhaps Derek might insist that Ashley limit her contact with Andre. Taking things a step further, it would be interesting to see what Ashley may do if she learns of Dani’s treachery.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
For now, Dani accumulating another rival is just a theory. However, given her flair for the theatrics, we won’t rule it out.
New episodes of Beyond the Gates air weekdays on CBS, and become available to stream the day after on Paramount Plus.
Terrell Smith has a diverse writing background having penned material for a wide array of clients including the federal government and Bravo television personalities. When he’s not writing as Terrell, he’s writing under his pseudonym Tavion Scott, creating scripts for his audio drama podcasts. Terrell is a huge fan of great storytelling when it comes to television and film. Some of his favorite shows include Abbot Elementary, Matlock, The Lincoln Lawyer, Survival of the Thickest, The Pitt and Godfather of Harlem. And a fun fact is he's completely dialed into Bravo Universe and The Young and the Restless (thanks to his grandmother).
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
General Hospital spoilers: Jordan agrees to work with Sidwell, but there’s a catch?
The Young and Restless spoilers: Alan drops the biggest clue that he is actually Martin!