Beyond the Gates spoilers: Dani acquires a new rival?

After the Beyond the Gates episode that aired on April 8, which saw Dani’s (Karla Mosley) fashion event prove to be a rousing success, you’d think she would be riding the high to restart her life. With her great-niece Samantha (Najah Jackson) having walked in her first fashion show and having an interest in modeling, we’d even say Dani’s second act as talent manager is in her foreseeable future. However, something tells us that Dani’s gravitational pull toward drama and chaos won’t let her just focus on her career aspirations.

For starters, Dani’s delusional obsession with getting Bill (Timon Kyle Durrett) back and keeping up her feud with Hayley (Marquita Goings) seems to be her top priority lately. No matter how many times Bill callously dismisses her, and no matter who in her inner circle tells her to move on, she seems incapable of putting the duo in her rearview mirror.

Then there’s Dani's developing issues with alcohol. In the wake of Bill’s new marriage, she’s coped with everything largely by turning to the bottle. Although she’s now trying to make better decisions as far as that is concerned, we can’t help but worry she may suffer setbacks.

Also helping her to cope has been her hot and steamy romance with Andre (Sean Freeman). While they’ve agreed to keep things light and in the bedroom, we suspect one or both of them will soon catch real romantic feelings. This brings us to the idea of Dani’s new rival.

Sean Freeman, Beyond the Gates (Image credit: CBS)

As Beyond the Gates viewers know, Andre is not-so-secretly in love with Ashley (Jen Jacob), despite her being in a relationship with Derek (Ben Gavin). Although she’s so far been committed to her relationship, it’s very clear she has feelings for Andre as well. Nicole (Daphnée Duplaix) called Andre out on his feelings, so there’s no reason to think Dani may not notice Andre’s attraction too.

We can imagine Dani catching Andre and Ashley in a close moment, and despite Dani’s insistence that she wants nothing serious with him, Dani becoming jealous. It’s very plausible that she has grown to develop a real connection with Andre, and won’t want anyone threatening that, Ashley included. So a jealous Dani may opt to dig into her bag of tricks to ensure Ashley doesn’t become romantic competition.

What tricks, you ask? Well, it’s possible that Dani could find herself meeting with Derek and planting seeds with him that he should keep an eye out for Ashley. If she can create jealousy within Derek, then perhaps Derek might insist that Ashley limit her contact with Andre. Taking things a step further, it would be interesting to see what Ashley may do if she learns of Dani’s treachery.

For now, Dani accumulating another rival is just a theory. However, given her flair for the theatrics, we won’t rule it out.