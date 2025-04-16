Beyond the Gates spoilers: Samantha’s modeling career leads to trouble?

Since April kicked off, it seems as if Beyond the Gates is shedding more light on the stories of Samantha (Najah Jackson) and Tyrell (Jaden Lucas Miller). Martin (Brandon Claybon) and Smitty’s (Mike Manning) daughter is an aspiring model looking to reach great levels of success thanks to Chelsea (RhonniRose Mantilla). The politician and journalist’s son, on the other hand, is at the moment just trying to survive high school, as he has a target on his back and is being bullied. We suspect Martin is about to come to his son’s aid in a way that makes things worse, but that’s a post for another day.

Zeroing in on Samantha, we couldn’t help but notice how vehemently against her modeling he is. He’s offered his explanation, but we’re wondering if there’s a deeper reason behind his hesitation.

Martin has been harboring a deep, dark secret since the inception of the soap. While we assume he likely killed someone, we can’t rule out the possibility that he adopted his children under sketchy circumstances, which he hasn’t shared with his husband or the teens. So perhaps, Martin doesn’t want Samantha modeling because she’ll attract too much attention, perhaps attention from a birth parent or someone else who knows the truth, who’s waited for the right opportunity to expose everything.

Brandon Claybon, Beyond the Gates (Image credit: CBS)

Now you may be thinking this theory lacks merit, given Martin is a politician and a Dupree. There should already be plenty of eyes on the happy family. However, in real life, you’d be surprised how many people don’t know the congressional leader of their district, but know a Naomi Campbell or Kendall Jenner, especially with the help of social media. So if Samantha’s modeling career were to really take off, she could draw the wrong attention.

For now, this is just a theory we have. However, we think it’s one worth considering. By the way, who else just wants this big secret of Martin’s to be revealed already? It feels as if we’ve been waiting forever, even if the show only premiered in February.

New episodes of Beyond the Gates air weekdays on CBS, and become available to stream the day after on Paramount Plus.