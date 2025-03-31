Beyond the Gates spoilers: Bill goes to Dani for help?

Although it’s only been over a month since Beyond the Gates premiered, Bill (Timon Kyle Durrett) has left quite the impression on viewers as being unapologetically callous, unscrupulously manipulative and the overall Big Bad Wolf of Fairmont Crest. Look no further than how he’s treated Dani (Karla Mosley), his ex-wife and the mother of his children, and how he’s holding Martin’s (Brandon Claybon) big secret over the Duprees.

With that being said, all of Bill’s devious traits tend to lend themselves to him landing on top in most situations. That’s why we’re nervous for Naomi (Arielle Prepetit) deciding to go head-to-head against her dad in court with the sexual harassment lawsuit against his firm. She may be his daughter, but that doesn’t necessarily mean he won’t resort to his bag of tricks to win. However, we think he’ll take a softer approach with her at first — enter Dani.

If we had to guess, Bill is likely to pay Dani a friendly visit. Considering Dani is obsessed with reuniting with her ex (despite him cheating on her and embarrassing her), she’d probably be happy to receive the visit. And knowing his ex wants him back, he’d probably heavily pour on all the charm and kindness he can muster. After exchanging some banter, he’d likely press her to get their daughter to drop this lawsuit.

Arielle Prepetit, Beyond the Gates (Image credit: CBS)

It’s not hard to picture Bill emphasizing to Dani that it does no one any good for their daughter to face off with him in court, especially Naomi. He might tug on Dani’s heartstrings by bringing up how close she is to Vernon (Clifton Davis) and reminding her that she should want Naomi and Bill to be close again, noting this legal battle won’t help with that.

Should Bill make such overtures, the ball would be in Dani’s court about what to do next. As for what that may be, we suspect she’ll ultimately decide to have a conversation with Naomi and ask her daughter how certain she is about proceeding with the case. Naomi has yet to waver in her commitment to move forward with things, so there’s no reason to think Dani’s words will convince her otherwise. In fact, Naomi could grow to resent her mother for suggesting something that makes Bill’s life easier.

We’d actually like to see Naomi stay the course, as it would be quite satisfying to see Bill’s own child be the one to humble him a bit.

New episodes of Beyond the Gates air weekdays on CBS, and become available to stream the day after on Paramount Plus.