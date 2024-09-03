The Young and the Restless spoilers: Sally forced to work with Adam after their breakup?

After some dynamic scenes on The Young and the Restless during the week of August 26, it seemed as if Sally (Courtney Hope) and Adam (Mark Grossman) were headed to Splitsville with no possibility of rekindling their relationship. She was furious with Adam for cheating and even more outraged that he lied to cover up his actions. The icing on the cake of betrayal was Adam admitting that a part of him cheated with Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) because he still cared for her.

Then in The Young and the Restless episode airing on September 3, Chelsea attempts to plead Adam’s case with Sally. Chelsea begs Sally not to give up on Adam and to take him back, professing that Adam is a changed man because of Sally and that he loves her. Unfortunately for Chelsea, Sally is unmoved by the conversation and she makes it abundantly clear that there is no way she is taking Adam back.

Later in the episode, Sally shows up for a meeting with Summer (Allison Lanier), Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman) and Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) to discuss the newly developed Marchetti Z brand.

With Marchetti Z launching soon at Fenmore, Lauren is trying to work out logistics, but Sally is largely distracted, leaving Chloe to answer most of the questions. However, Sally manages to focus as the four women talk about marketing and advertising. Lauren even mentions running targeted ads on the day of the launch and hosting a live launch event with the designers. And with this sentiment, brings about the possibility that Sally will be thrown back into Adam’s orbit.

Mark Grossman, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Adam is the CEO of Newman Media, and Lauren and Summer will likely want Marchetti Z ads being pushed by Newman Media. Could Marchetti Z go to another media service for assistance with their launch? Sure. However, it wouldn't make sense to do that, as Summer is a Newman, Lauren is friends with the Newmans and this is the soap world, so dramatic complexity is always a must.

If our hunch is right, Sally is likely not going to be happy having to work with Adam. She’s put in a lot of work as the lead designer of Marchetti Z and probably doesn’t want to have him involved in the one bright spot in her life now, her career. However, Sally being a professional will have to swallow her feelings to get a job done. Heck, not for nothing, Chelsea still works at Marchetti, so Sally will have some practice working with someone she can’t currently stand.

Courtney Hope, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Now knowing Adam, if Newman Media and Marchetti Z partner in some way, he’ll do everything he can to try and spend time with Sally to win her over. While we can initially see her rebuffing any charming advances from her ex, it's not hard seeing her soften at some point. However, will something big happen to blow up all of Adam’s goodwill efforts?

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Let’s circle back to Lauren’s idea for a live launch event. We suspect that in good soapy fashion, something dramatic will happen during the launch. Perhaps cameras will catch an inappropriate moment between Chelsea and Adam that will be broadcast to the world. Or maybe cameras catch Sally and Billy (Jason Thompson) in a hot steamy moment. After all, Sally and Billy have been getting close, now bonding over being cheated on. So could #Silly have one heck of a debut in Genoa City?

We’ll have to keep watching The Young and the Restless as we sense some major drama is about to unfold this fall.