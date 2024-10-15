General Hospital spoilers: Ned forces Drew to make a deal?

We knew it would only be a matter of time on General Hospital before Drew (Cameron Mathison) and Willow’s (Katelyn MacMullen) secret rendevous would catch up to them.

From the moment Ned (Wally Kurth) learned from James (Gary James Fuller) that Drew and Willow have at least kissed, he’s been relatively quiet about the news. Ned hasn’t gone to Michael (Chad Duell) with the information that his wife and uncle have been sneaking around behind his back, and Ned hasn’t gone to Drew to confront him… not yet at least.

Since tensions are still brewing between Drew and Ned over ELQ, we can imagine Ned eventually going the way of most Quatermaines and resorting to blackmail to prove victorious over his cousin. Drew continues to push Ned’s buttons and insinuate that he and Michael are better able to take over the reins of ELQ. Behind Ned’s back, Drew has been pushing Michael to make this dream a reality, even bypassing Michael for interim CEO of Aurora so Michael can focus.

Cameron Mathison, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney)

With that being said, Ned has already attempted to cause some division between Michael and Drew. He recently advised Michael that he should be cautious of Drew and questioned if Drew really had the best interest of the Quatermaines in mind. Michael appeared to think about the comments but ultimately shrugged them off.

If Ned continues to feel ganged up on, he is likely to take some bolder steps to protect his interests at ELQ. We previously suspected that Ned would just go ahead and unveil the truth to Michael to gain Micheal’s allegiance, but we can also picture Ned going to Drew and confronting him with what he knows.

Ned may threaten Drew by telling him to both support and respect his leadership position at ELQ, or he’ll go to Michael and tell him the truth. Drew probably doesn’t want to hurt his nephew; and furthermore, Drew probably doesn’t want his dalliances with Willow making it into the public forum in the middle of his political run. This type of salacious affair would tank his campaign.

Should Ned confront Drew, the latter would likely deny anything happened. However, Ned may press the issue and Drew may reluctantly confess. Knowing how much he has to lose, Drew may come to agree to Ned’s terms, hoping that it puts his scandal to rest.

Chad Duell, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney)

Unfortunately for Drew, this is the soap world, which means the cheating secret is bound to come out sooner or later, whether Ned tells it or someone else. We think all will be revealed before the election, effectively ruining Drew’s short-lived career as a politician. Additionally, we think vengeful Michael will resurface back in Port Charles, which may prove to be bad news for Drew and Willow. When wronged, Michael goes to some pretty spiteful places to get even.

All in all, if you’re a General Hospital fan, you should expect some fireworks in the Quatermaine mansion in the coming weeks.