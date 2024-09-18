General Hospital spoilers: Drew’s fundraiser ends in explosive revelations and many tears?

Over on General Hospital, aside from the secret that Sonny (Maurice Benard), Carly (Laura Wright), Jason (Steve Burton) and Michael (Chad Duell) are sitting on about Sonny being the true killer of John Cates (Adam J. Harrington), the other big secret on the soap’s canvas has to deal with a twisted "love square."

As viewers know, Drew (Cameron Mathison) and Nina (Cynthia Watros) went from loathing one another despite being coworkers to becoming strange bedfellows who occasionally hook up in private. Now Nina has shared this information with Maxie (Kirsten Storms) and Sasha (Sofia Mattsson), but one person she hasn’t shared it with is Willow (Katelyn MacMullen). Nina opted to keep her daughter in the dark at first to protect the fact that she was using Drew to get close to Willow again. However, Nina decided to keep her rendezvous with him hidden when she discovered that Willow kissed him on the Fourth of July.

Speaking of Willow, Nina may know about the kiss on the summer holiday, but she’s unaware that her daughter is falling head over heels for the Quatermaine heir. In fact, Willow kissed Drew again and has come to realize that she has strong feelings for him, which of course shouldn’t be the case as she’s married to Michael. If that weren’t bad enough, Michael is Drew’s nephew and business partner.

Katelyn MacMullen and Drew Mathison, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney)

Willow has largely kept her growing attraction to Drew under wraps. While he knows and Nina at least knows about that first kiss, Willow only recently shared her true heart woes with Sasha in the General Hospital episode that aired on September 17. And that revelation was only prompted because Sasha acknowledged she saw Willow and Drew on the Fourth of July. It’s worth mentioning that James (Gary James Fuller) also knows about that first kiss having overheard Willow and Drew talking.

Just to recap, Nina and Drew have been sleeping together but Willow doesn’t know it. Willow and Drew have a growing attraction for one another, which Nina doesn’t fully know about. There are a handful of people who know about Nina and Drew, a few who know about Willow and Drew, but Michael knows nothing about any of it.

With all that being said, also in the September 17 episode, Nina pitched the idea of hosting a fundraiser for Drew who is still running for Congress. He was initially hesitant about the idea, but she was able to talk him into going through with the event.

Chad Duell, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney)

Avid soap watchers know a big event is the perfect time for lies to be exposed and the truth to come to light. We can imagine a scenario where Michael actually comes to learn of the sordid love triangle between Nina, Drew and Willow before the fundraising event. But instead of confronting Willow and Drew when he hears of the betrayal, Michael holds the information and waits to expose the duo in front of all their family, friends and the press.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Michael can be rather vindictive when he feels wronged, so he may want to embarrass his cheating wife and effectively ruin Drew’s congressional bid. Plus, Michael may get added satisfaction knowing that Nina and Willow’s relationship will suffer a setback given they are both pining away after the same man.

But if that hypothetical doesn’t play out, allow us to propose another one. Let’s say the fundraiser kicks off and James spots Willow and Drew together in a close moment. The young boy then talks to Maxie about what he overheard Willow and Drew say, and Maxie swears him to secrecy. However, Michael ironically overhears their conversation and becomes irate. Instead of waiting to have a confrontation in private, Michael unleashes on Willow and Drew in the public space, again ruining Drew’s campaign. Michael could leave Willow in tears as well, and also hurt Nina who would be surprised to learn of Willow and Drew’s true feelings for each other.

In both scenarios, a vengeful Michael is let loose in Port Charles, and Sonny can attest that you don’t want to be on his son’s bad side. The truth about all of the betrayal is bound to come out, so the only question that remains is when?