Is General Hospital's Holly running a new con with paternity confession? Probably

General Hospital’s Holly (Emma Samms) seemed genuinely upset about keeping the secret of Sasha’s (Sofia Mattsson) paternity for so long, but nothing Holly ever does is altruistic. She must have a reason for revealing that Robert (Tristan Rogers) is Sasha’s father at this particular time, and it isn’t Sasha’s relationship with Cody (Josh Kelly).

After all, Sasha and Cody have been close for a long time. Why would Holly step in now to stop Sasha and Cody from being together with this bombshell confession? If she was truly worried about Sasha being romantically involved with her cousin she would have told the truth about Sasha’s paternity long ago.

It’s very possible that Holly revealed this information now because she’s in danger, or running a dangerous con, and she wants to make sure that Sasha knows she has a father who can take care of her if something happens to Holly.

Holly wants out of town fast

The fact that Holly went to Sonny (Maurice Benard) for help selling the diamonds she stole shows how desperately she wants to get out of town. She’s even willing to let Sonny take a big cut of the money just so she can get some cash and leave.

I think Holly needs to get rid of those diamonds and out of town quickly. Is it a coincidence that Sidwell (Carlo Rota) was spotted in Florida and now Holly wants to dump some large, unregistered diamonds and flee? It could be, but knowing Holly probably not.

If Holly is running from Sidwell, or from someone else that she stole those diamonds from, it would make perfect sense that she would tell Sasha that Robert was her father now, just in case she couldn’t get herself out of whatever con she’s working on.

Robert Can Protect Sasha

Tristan Rogers, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney)

Robert and Sasha were smart to have the paternity test done at the WBS lab instead of the hospital, because tampering with the test results is definitely something Holly is capable of. But in a twisted way, it’s a very motherly thing she’s doing to connect Robert and Sasha.

Even though Holly is selfish, she’s not totally heartless. It’s very possible that she wanted Robert and Sasha to know about each other now so Robert could use his money and influence to protect Sasha.

Holly runs in some dangerous crowds. With Sidwell after the diamonds, he could go after Sasha to get to Holly. If Robert believes Sasha is his daughter, he will do whatever it takes to protect her.

So, if Holly runs, she can leave knowing Sasha will be safe. It makes sense that a pragmatic con artist would look at all the possibilities of what could happen and take steps to keep her daughter safe.

Sasha And Cody

Ironically, Cody is one of the few people that can relate to what Sasha is going through finding out that Robert is her dad. He went through a lot of similar emotions when he found out that Mac (John J. York), Robert’s brother, was his father. But could he continue supporting Sasha knowing that they can’t be together? If not, Sasha could lose her best friend as well as the man she loves.

Sasha’s entire future will be affected by this news, no matter what she chooses to do about it. This is why it seems strange that Holly would drop this bomb and leave, unless she revealed this information for some other purpose that she hasn’t shared.

Sasha and Cody have been together for some time, and while Holly may have never been thrilled about it, she never told Sasha why she and Cody shouldn’t be together until now. There must be more to the timing of this reveal than Holly is letting on.

Is Sasha Her Mother’s Daughter? Or Her Father’s?

Sofia Mattsson, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney)

Sasha was brought up knowing con jobs as a lifestyle thanks to Holly. Sasha's own entry into Port Charles was part of a con where she was pretending to be Nina’s (Cynthia Watros) daughter. So, there’s a possibility that even though she learns the truth about Robert being her father she may not tell Cody. She’s in love with Cody and doesn’t want to give up that relationship.

It’s possible that their relationship could continue without her revealing the truth. But, it would be tough to keep that secret considering how many people already know that Robert is likely her father. Robert would probably tell Cody himself, if Sasha doesn’t.

Sasha is going to have to choose whose daughter she wants to be. She can be like her mother who is always scheming and keeping secrets. Or she can be like Robert and tell the truth and accept the outcome, as painful as it would be.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC. Episodes become available the day after they air on Hulu.