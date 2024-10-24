General Hospital spoilers: a Carly kidnapping unites Brennan, Sonny and Jason for a rescue mission?

During the week of October 21 on General Hospital, a looming threat to Port Charles residents popped back up when Sidwell (Carlo Rota) was spotted arriving in Miami.

Of course, viewers know he’s on the hunt for Holly (Emma Samms) who stole his diamonds, and he likely has a score to settle with Lucky (Jonathan Jackson), Jason (Steve Burton) and Anna (Finola Hughes) for bringing his criminal organization crashing down. It shouldn’t be long before Sidwell arrives in town and launches his vengeful quest.

Now also during the week. Holly went to Sonny (Maurice Benard) with a proposal about the diamonds. She wanted him to find a buyer and he agreed to do so for a 30% cut of the profit. While she so far is mulling over the idea, she’s likely going to agree to the terms as she wants to dump the diamonds fast. However, Holly and Sonny may not get the chance to make that final sale before Sidwell shows up.

Carlo Rota, General Hospital

If he hasn’t already, Sidwell is likely going to learn the Port Charles landscape and the main players. A criminal like him isn’t above resorting to kidnapping to get what he wants, which originally led us to believe that if he couldn’t get to Holly and have her hand over the diamonds, he would take someone hostage that she loves until she became willing to negotiate. But now that Sonny is involved, should Sidwell find out, he may set his sights on the dimpled kingpin’s orbit.

Having said all of that, is Carly (Laura Wright) in trouble? We certainly have to consider it. She and Sonny may not be married anymore, but she’s still arguably the love of his life and they still share children and grandchildren. If Sidwell learns all this and about Sonny’s diamond deal, he may not hesitate to kidnap Carly as leverage to get what he wants.

It’s also worth noting that Carly being Lucky’s cousin may also prove to be an extra incentive to take her. Again, he’s probably still fuming with Lucky, so he likely isn’t above making the Spencer man squirm.

Charles Mesure, General Hospital

Should our prediction prove correct, Carly is going to need a hero, and she has a number of people who care and can rescue her. We think though, this may boil down to Brennan (Charles Mesure), Jason and Sonny working together to get the job done. Brennan has been patiently waiting to kick off a real romance with Carly, so rescuing her would be one heck of a jolt to a possible relationship. And Jason is Carly’s best friend and Sonny is her on-again-off-again ex. So again, they each have the motivation to see Carly safe and sound.

Plus, as far as skill sets, Brennan is a leader with the WSB and likely has some insight on Sidwell that could be useful in tracking him down. Jason is a man who knows what to do in the face of life-threatening danger and Sonny is also not afraid to get his hands dirty and take a life when necessary.

The only question in this hypothetical is will the three men play nice and work together? Jason doesn’t trust Brennan and Brennan once tried to help eliminate Sonny, so there’s some bad blood. But could they see the bigger picture? We guess we won’t know unless our theory becomes reality.