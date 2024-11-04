General Hospital spoilers: Sasha is kidnapped, and Carly asks Brennan to save her?

Even with most General Hospital viewers still reeling from the death of Sam (Kelly Monaco), there are still plenty of other things happening in Port Charles also worth paying attention to lately.

For example, there’s plenty of fallout that hasn’t happened yet with Michael (Chad Duell) learning that his wife has been sneaking kisses with his uncle. While Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) and Drew (Cameron Mathison) have admitted to sharing an Independence Day kiss, they failed to confess about their subsequent liplock and their lingering chemistry.

Of course, Michael at least found out about the second kiss thanks to Sasha (Sofia Mattsson), but that revelation came on the heels of Sasha and Michael having a drunken one-night stand. When you add the fact that to our recollection, Willow doesn’t know that Drew and Nina (Cynthia Watros) have been rather hot and heavy behind closed doors, this whole sordid storyline is bound to unfold in the most explosive of ways.

However, in the midst of all of that, it looks like Sasha may face some other kind of trouble. As seen in the following promo clip for the General Hospital episodes airing during the week of November 4, Sasha appears to be having a heart-to-heart conversation with Carly (Laura Wright) when a group of men barges in and take Sasha, to Carly’s surprise.

Since Sasha arrived in town, Carly had grown rather fond of Sasha. Given she considers Sasha a friend, we doubt that the Metro Court owner is just going to sit by and do nothing. Enter Brennan (Charles Mesure).

During the week of November 4 on General Hospital, it looks like Carly will be going to Brennan and asking for another favor. Given Sasha’s situation, we have to consider Carly is going to him and asking for his help in rescuing her. Although Carly would usually go to Jason (Steve Burton) and maybe even Sonny (Maurice Benard) with these problems, they’re currently heavily occupied with the fallout of Sam’s death. So her going to Brennan, the head of the local WSB for help, makes sense.

Now we have to point out that Carly already owes Brennan her fair share of favors in return for all he’s already done for her. Because of him, she’s not in prison after John Cates (Adam J. Harrington) threatened to put her there. Brennan also is the reason Jason and Anna (Finola Hughes) were able to track down Lucky (Jonathan Jackson), and the subsequent reason the trio didn’t die at the hands of Sidwell (Carlo Rota) and his men.

Speaking of Sidwell, if Sasha has been kidnapped, it’s mostly likely him behind it. He’s furious that Holly (Emma Samms) has stolen his diamonds, and it’s been teased that he’s heading to Port Charles to retrieve them and perhaps exact some revenge. With Sasha being Holly’s daughter, she’s the perfect target to kidnap to pressure Holly into giving the diamonds back.

While Brennan would probably be more than willing to help Carly and make sure Sasha is returned home safely, we can’t rule out that Sasha’s “new dad” Robert (Tristan Rogers) may come to her rescue instead. After all, nothing helps kick off some father/daughter bonding like a father saving his daughter from a murderous criminal. So could the silver lining of a Sasha kidnapping be she starts to look at Robert as her father, which she hasn’t really done in the wake of Holly’s paternity bombshell?

At the moment, this kidnapping theory is just that. However, we have to consider it a real possibility given the preview clip.