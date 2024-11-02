General Hospital’s most awkward love triangle just got more awkward

I know politicians are known for having some crazy romantic liaisons, but General Hospital’s triangle with Willow (Katelynn MacMullen), Drew (Cameron Mathison) and Nina (Cynthia Wattros) is just weird. And it went from bad to worse this week when Michael (Robert Adamson/Chad Duell) and Sasha (Sofia Mattson) had a drunken one-night stand. Talk about a messy situation.

The Original Love Triangle

All of this started when Willow and Drew kissed twice, at different times, but kept it a secret from Michael. Nina knows, and she told Willow not to mention it to Michael. But Nina has still not told Willow that she and Drew are hooking up. So, Willow had a crush, or maybe still has a crush, on her husband’s uncle. Meanwhile, her crush is hooking up with her mother.

Yeah. That’s weird. No matter how you look at it, that is some Flowers in the Attic-style awkwardness. Is that enough to end Drew’s political ambitions? In Port Charles, maybe not.

Michael One-Ups Willow When It Comes To Cheating

Chad Duell and Sofia Mattson, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci)

It wasn’t hard to predict that Michael would one-up Willow when it comes to cheating. After Drew told Michael that he and Willow kissed once, Michael went out and got drunk. That’s a totally understandable response to getting shocking news about your wife. However, drunkenly hooking up with your gal pal Sasha after both of you were pounding tequila shots is not.

To make matters worse, Sasha let it slip to Michael that Willow and Drew kissed twice. But I’m not sure Michael is entitled to indulge in any self-righteous rage about Willow kissing Drew a second time when he just hooked up with one of his best friends.

Willow was wrong to kiss Drew, both times. But going out and sleeping with someone else to retaliate isn’t a proportionate response. I’d expect nothing less from a Corinthos though.

Sasha May Be The Only Innocent Party Here

Sasha shouldn’t have slept with a married man, it’s true. But after being crushed by realizing that she and Cody (Josh Kelly) can never be together, it’s understandable that she would fall into the arms of her friend for comfort. Michael did initiate their hookup, so he has more responsibility for their mistake than she does.

Now Sasha’s stuck in the middle of this mess, which is like a vortex that just keeps drawing people in. And if Cody finds out, then he and Michael are going to be at odds. That’s if Michael isn’t so preoccupied with trying to save his marriage that he has time to deal with Cody. So, what will the outcome of this huge cluster be? Is it going to be possible for Michael and Willow to save their marriage after his infidelity?

What happens next?

Katelyn MacMullen and Chad Duell, General Hospital (Image credit: ABC/Craig Sjodin)

Michael needs to immediately tell Willow what happened. Right now, she’s feeling guilty and may be more inclined to let his infidelity slide because it was a reaction to finding out about her kissing another man and then hiding it for months. Willow genuinely wants her marriage to work. Now that the truth is out there from her side of this messy equation, she may think her relationship is salvageable.

If Michael tries to hide what happened though, it could backfire on him in a big way. Because if he keeps it secret and Willow does find out later on, it will almost certainly end the marriage. Willow may be able to forgive and forget right now, but later on, she probably won’t be able to forgive him for lying about it.

Now Willow and Nina’s relationship is more complicated. Nina needs to tell Willow about her and Drew. Especially if their hookups turn into a bona fide relationship. If Drew wins the election and he and Nina are in the public spotlight, Willow could be blindsided at seeing them together.

It’s interesting that Nina counseled Willow not to say anything until the scene at the bar. She was fine with Willow keeping secrets until that secret went public. Will she be fine when her secret relationship with Drew goes public? Nina needs to tell Willow if she wants to keep her good relationship with her daughter.

As for Nina and Drew, these two are a “frenemies to lovers” success story. They make a good couple. But, before they can have a real and honest relationship they both need to get clear of all the secrecy and weirdness surrounding their family members.

Lastly, in terms of Michael and Sasha, I believe there is no reason these two can’t stay friends. They agreed the hookup was just a result of too much tequila and a lot of traumatic news. Sasha may need to avoid Willow for a while though.

Drew’s Political Career

Drew already survived one extortion attempt by telling Michael the truth about him and Willow. That’s a good start. However, if the press picks up any of the news of him sleeping with the mother of the woman he kissed who is also married to a relative of his, that could definitely cost him the election.

The private investigator has the video of the fight between Cody and Drew at the bar. Even though it can’t be used to blackmail him anymore, if it were to get released to the press or posted to social media, it could still hurt or end his political campaign.

Drew has the most to lose of all the people in this weird love triangle, so he’s going to need to make sure that he doesn’t do anything else sketchy. At least, not until after the election.

New episodes of General Hospital air on weekdays on ABC. If you miss an episode, you can catch up on Hulu.