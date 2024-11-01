General Hospital spoilers: week of November 4-8

The calendar has turned a page to November there's lots of drama coming up this week in Port Charles. If you missed a story last week and need to know what happened, we've got you covered with our General Hospital spoilers for the week of November 4-8.

Take a look at the General Hospital spoilers for the week of November 4, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, November 4

"Sam’s loved ones reel from news of her passing. Robert and Holly revisit their past. Sonny supports Dante. Alexis has a request for Kristina and Molly."

Tuesday, November 5

"Sasha and Willow have it out. Kristina is horrified. Ava issues an apology. Carly is stunned. Jason and Diane have a heart-to-heart."

Wednesday, November 6

"Anna delivers grave news. Carly seeks Brennan’s help. Michael is suspicious. Dante opens up to his parents. Portia meets with Isaiah."

Thursday, November 7

"Jason states his terms. Anna is skeptical. Brennan fears for Carly’s safety. Lucas confides in Brad. Alexis opens up to Sonny."

Friday, November 8

"Ric pays a visit to Anna. Jason is summoned to the PCPD. Brook Lynn and Chase make a big decision. Tracy strategizes with Cody. Holly is rebuffed."

And in case you missed out on last week's episodes, here's what happened on General Hospital for the week of October 28, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, October 28: "Sasha lashes out. Drew takes a hit. Laura is relieved. Anna tries to right a wrong. Jason and Spinelli take on a new mission."

Tuesday, October 29: "Holly makes an offer. Nina advises Willow. Ned gets the upper hand. Lucky opens up to Laura. Michael is shocked."

Wednesday, October 30: "Dante and Rocco have a heart-to-heart. Sasha makes a slip of the tongue. Alexis is alarmed. Cody confides in Maxie. Drew offers reassurance."

Thursday, October 31: "Tracy and Ned plot their next move. Michael strategizes. Willow makes a fateful choice. Chase offers congratulations. Cody makes a deal."

Friday, November 1: "Robert wrestles with his past. Rocco feels guilty. Dante opens up to Sonny. Maxie and Spinelli navigate a parenting challenge. Kristina and Molly bicker."

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC and is the available on-demand the following day on Hulu. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.