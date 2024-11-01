The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: week of November 4-8: tension boiling over

Steffy fired Hope, but that won't be the end of the tension at Forrester Creations as the fallout and tension remain at an all-time high. Here are The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for November 4-8.

After an actual, honest-to-goodness misunderstanding, Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) fired a lingerie-clad Hope (Annika Noelle) for being on top of Finn (Tanner Novlan). She didn't want to hear what happened, rather she seized upon the opportunity to get rid of her longtime rival once and for all, claiming that Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) supported her decision. (Which, he technically never expressed one way or the other)

Now there's about to be some heavy fallout as Hope's line is cancelled and everyone deals with the consequences of Steffy making such a bold move.

Here are The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of November 4-8, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, November 4

"Tensions are at an all-time high, and emotions run wild after Steffy and Ridge fire Hope and have Charlie escort her from the building. Brooke learns of Ridge’s stunning betrayal."

Tuesday, November 5

"Fueled by anger over Ridge and Steffy’s betrayal of Hope—and frustrated by their indifference to his proposal—Carter hatches a plan to shake up the power dynamic at Forrester."

Wednesday, November 6

"Finn and Steffy passionately express their love and commitment to each other. Carter and Hope’s undeniable chemistry ignites a fire between them, culminating in heartfelt confessions of love and unforgettable passion. Brooke and Ridge confront the painful truths of their relationship in a heartfelt conversation, grappling with their loyalties to each other and their daughters."

Thursday, November 7

"Electra and Will’s chemistry ignites as she leans into his flirtation. Eric attempts to intervene, but Steffy remains steadfast in her decision and hatred of Hope."

Friday, November 8

"Zende confronts Steffy over the ripple effects of her action. Poppy’s visit to her daughter in jail provides Luna with valuable information."

You can see what happened last week with The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of October 28 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, October 28

"The Forresters discuss their concerns about Carter’s proposal. Brooke stumbles upon a challenging secret."

Tuesday, October 29

"Ivy bypasses Steffy, turning to Ridge to seize what she desires. Brooke makes an alarming accusation against Steffy to Ridge."

Wednesday, October 30

"Taylor gives Ridge an update on her broken heart syndrome. Hope makes the ultimate faux pas."

Thursday, October 31

"Fueled by anger, Steffy takes a bold executive action that will ripple through the entire company, changing everything in its wake. Sheila dives into the holiday spirit by decorating Il Giardino for Halloween."

Friday, November 1

"Ridge makes a stunning move by backing Steffy, throwing the balance of power into chaos."

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.