The Young and the Restless spoilers: week of November 4-8

There's plenty to look forward to on The Young and the Restless as the calendar turns to November. Let's take a look at all of the tantalizing and thrilling stories coming up this week with The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of November 4-8.

Below you will find The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of November 4 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, November 4

"Phyllis gives Sharon a chilly warning. Billy romances Sally, and Summer causes problems for Kyle and Claire."

Tuesday, November 5

"Nate makes a decision about helping Amy, Traci surprises Alan, and Billy is forced to make amends with Lily."

Wednesday, November 6

"Daniel wants justice for Heather, Phyllis backs Sharon into a corner, and Christine keeps a secret."

Thursday, November 7

"Victor pulls out all the stops to surprise, Nikki, Diane sends a cryptic message, and Daniel’s arrest causes issues for Summer and Chance."

Friday, November 8

"Victor brings Nikki 'home' to the Newman Ranch leading Abby and Devon to finalize their wedding plans."

If you need a refresher on what happened last week in Genoa City, here is a look back at The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of October 28 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, October 28: "Victor forms an unexpected alliance, Phyllis and Christine share a difference of opinion, and Nikki is worried about Jack’s sobriety."

Tuesday, October 29: "Victor defends his actions, Nate receives a visit from Amy Lewis, and Daniel’s world is turned upside down."

Wednesday, October 30: "Victor gives Kyle a warning, Sally receives an unexpected assignment, and Lily stands her ground with Nikki."

Thursday, October 31: "Sharon receives a surprise visitor, Victoria loses patience with Adam and Billy, and Lily shares disappointing news with Devon."

Friday, November 1: "Daniel decides to take matters into his own hands, Claire interrupts a moment between Summer and Kyle, and Victoria confides in Cole."

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.