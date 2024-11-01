Days of Our Lives spoilers: week of November 4-8

It's a brand new month in Salem and there's plenty of drama on the way. If you want to look ahead to what's coming up or if you need to look back at last week's Days of Our Lives episodes, we've got you covered with the Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of November 4-8.

Here are your Days of our Lives spoilers for the week of November 4, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, November 4

"Philip goads Xander. Vivian offers to cut Kate in on the Kiriakis fortune. Holly tells Tate she wants to get back together. Brady shares family time with Kristen and Rachel. Sophia opens up to Ava about her feelings for Tate."

Tuesday, November 5

"Rafe and Javi come to terms over a family heirloom. Sophia tries to share big news with Holly. Jada has a confrontation with Vivian. Tate confides in Brady about his troubles with the Ladies. Kate tries to keep Philip away from Vivian."

Wednesday, November 6

"EJ tries to console Gabi over Stefan. Clyde asks Chad for a mysterious favor. Rafe rushes to assist Jada."

Thursday, November 7

"Johnny tries to bury his guilt while with Chanel. Rafe and Jada make an announcement to the family. Alex and Stephanie discuss their status. Gabi warns Javi about Leo."

Friday, November 8

"Belle and Paul return to Salem for Marlena and John’s wedding anniversary. Julie takes care of Doug. Sarah tries to lift Maggie’s spirits. Brady confronts Kristen about her treachery. Things get pretty awkward for Tate and Holly."

And in case you missed last week's episodes or need a refresher, here's what happened on Days of our Lives during the week of October 28, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, October 28

"Vivian stops Stefan from seeing Gabi. Rafe and Gabi’s cousin, Javi, comes to Salem. Philip foils Xander’s plan. Kristen tries to make inroads with Brady. Fiona faces Sarah’s wrath."

Tuesday, October 29

"Cat and Mark worry about Clyde’s wrath. Holly forgives Eric. Chad fills Julie in what happened in Paris. Steve informs Marlena about how Mark and Cat are connected to Clyde."

Wednesday, October 30

"Sophia and Tate admit they have feelings for each other. Chad gets tough with Cat. Brady and Ava bond. Maggie encourages Holly to go after Tate. Roman and Kayla commiserate as they discuss fake Abigail."

Thursday, October 31

"Leo has a Halloween-ish nightmare. Alex and Stephanie navigate the fallout from their on-set encounter. Johnny pleads with Chanel for forgiveness. Kate hires Joy for Body & Soul."

Friday, November 1

"Vivian schemes with Philip. Xander makes Kristen a deadly offer. Johnny asks Joy to keep a secret. Holly nervously waits to hear from Tate. Kate urges Chanel to give Johnny another shot."

New episodes of Days of our Lives stream every weekday on Peacock.