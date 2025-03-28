General Hospital spoilers: Alexis’ big move to save Kristina?

General Hospital’s Kristina (Kate Mansi) has been furious with Ava (Maura West) for months. Well, she’s probably loathed Ava for years for what happened to Morgan (Bryan Craig), but it was only after Kristina’s baby died that the Corinthos heir wanted Ava to suffer from a big dose of payback.

Fast forward to the week of March 24, and it’s been teased that Kristina will finally take action and tamper with Ava’s car, seemingly cutting the art gallery owner’s brakes to kill her. It’s a bold move on Kristina’s part, but she wholeheartedly believes Ava is a continued threat to the safety of her loved ones. But as with most murder plots in daytime, Kristina’s scheme probably won’t go as planned.

In fact, it's being hinted that Kristina will make the grave error of tampering with the wrong vehicle. Instead of messing with Ava’s car, she’ll tamper with Ric’s (Rick Hearst) instead. Moreover, when Ric gets behind the wheel, there’s a strong chance Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) will be in the vehicle with him. Kristina may not care if something happens to Ric, as he’s a constant jerk to her, but she likely would be devastated to learn if something she did hurt Elizabeth, knowing what the nurse means to Lucky (Jonathan Jackson).

Kate Mansi, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney)

Regardless of what actually happens because of Kristina’s actions, she may be in some hot legal trouble. Thankfully for her, she has a mother in Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn), and Alexis is fiercely protective of her children. Furthermore, Alexis is a hotshot attorney who might have to use her expertise to prevent Kristina from going to prison.

In the real world, Kristina tampering with someone’s brakes in an attempted murder plot would get her sent to prison without question. But in the soap world, someone with Alexis’ legal skills could probably get Kristina a get-out-of-jail-free pass. Should that happen, though, Alexis may come to face a fierce showdown with her youngest daughter Molly (Kristen Vaganos), who could become enraged.

Molly isn’t oblivious to the fact that her dad has a knack for getting under people’s skin, and that Kristina doesn’t like him. However, we doubt there’s a scenario in which she thinks it’s okay for Kristina to try and kill him, even if by accident. Molly is bound to be upset with Kristina if something happens to Ric because of her, and she probably would lash out at Alexis for defending her sister.

Nancy Lee Grahn, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci)

Alexis and Molly have fallen out before over Alexis’ need to prioritize Kristina, so there’s no reason to suspect Molly won’t erupt at her mother again, especially if Alexis goes above and beyond the letter of the law to make sure Kristina goes free.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We can certainly imagine Alexis doing something illegal, even asking Sonny (Maurice Benard) to bribe a judge or a member of a jury. Oh, and we can’t forget the possibility that Alexis could claim responsibility for cutting Ric’s brakes. After all, she was previously willing to go to prison for Kristina when Kristina was suspected of murdering Agent Cates (Adam J. Harrington).

This is all largely theory at this point, but we have a good hunch that Alexis will again be in the middle of her two daughters.