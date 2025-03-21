General Hospital spoilers: Lulu and Chase’s convo hints at big shakeup in Port Charles?

As viewers know, there are a few secrets on General Hospital primed to come spilling out soon. While we are practically begging for show writers to finally have Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) learn that her slimy boyfriend Drew (Cameron Mathison) used to sleep with her mother Nina (Cynthia Watros), there is another pressing skeleton ready to fall out of a closet in Port Charles.

Although the news of Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) and Dante’s (Dominic Zamprogna) teenage love affair is slowly making its rounds, with their romp in the hay leading to a son that was given up for adoption, there are still more pieces to this puzzle that have yet to be fully revealed. Mainly, Dante is still in the dark about the child’s existence, and both he and Brook Lynn have no idea their son is actually Gio (Giovanni Mazza), who is also in the dark.

Josh Swickard in General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci)

With that being said, we feel like it’s only a matter of time before all the cats are out of the bag, especially with Lulu (Alexa Havins) and Chase (Swickard) now knowing at the very least Brook Lynn and Dante share a child. Lulu has been rather insistent that Brook Lynn tell Dante he has a son, but Brook Lynn feels it’s best to keep her friend in the dark so his life isn’t blown up and he doesn’t blow up their son’s life trying to find him.

During the week of March 17, Brook Lynn even nudged Chase to speak with Lulu about keeping her mouth shut. He in turn levied a threat that if Lulu spilled the beans to Dante, he’d have her arrested for breaking into Martin’s (Michael E. Knight) place.

Since Lulu is very much a Spencer, she may buck Chase’s threat and tell Dante anyway. She’s been very adamant that Dante has a right to know, and she may feel her uncle won’t press charges against his niece. However, even if Lulu remains quiet, Dante is still bound to find out.

Dominic Zamprogna and Amanda Setton in General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Bahareh Ritter)

Now what we find most interesting about the convo between Chase and Lulu is two-fold. For starters, the way in which they argued their points was quite passionate. It’s not uncommon in the soap world for two people with such strong opposing views, who dislike each other, to eventually drift toward one another romantically. Yes, both Chase and Lulu have their eyes on Brook Lynn and Dante respectively, but things can change.

This leads us to the other noteworthy concept of Chase and Lulu’s conversation. They both touched the surface of how the baby secret could impact lives if Dante learned the truth and goes poking around trying to find the child. It’s not hard to imagine that when everyone learns that Gio is Brook Lynn and Dante’s biological son, the trio will be drawn to each other at some point.

Brook Lynn and Dante, in particular, may feel a bond grow between them as co-parents once he shakes off his frustration with being lied to for years. Their strengthening bond could present a threat to her marriage and his dalliances with Lulu. Is it possible that Brook Lynn and Dante reconnect romantically on the heels of the big reveal? Sure it is, it’s Port Charles. If that happens, Chase and Lulu may be further pushed to become #Chulu or #Lace.