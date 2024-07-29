The Bold and the Beautiful recap for July 29, 2024: Katie worries for Bill

Katie and Poppy confront each other while Deacon recruits help to find the murderer in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for July 29, 2024.

We begin this week at the Spencer Mansion, where Poppy (Romy Park) warns Katie (Heather Tom) about asking too many questions. Katie says that it’s too much of a coincidence that two men died of the same poison.

Justin Barber (Aaron D. Spears) asks Deacon (Sean Kanan) about Sheila being cleared. Deacon tells Bill (Don Diamont) that he lost two friends and there’s a killer on the loose. He wants to know how his friends died.

Hope (Annika Noelle) hugs Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) as Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) looks on. Hope knows the shoot will be great. Zende (Delon De Metz) rushes in and says all the details have been confirmed for the trip. Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) tells Finn (Tanner Novlan) that she can’t believe Brooke is going to Monte Carlo, and Hope can’t believe Steffy is going either. Ridge confirms the social media details with Zende as Brooke walks in, dressed in lingerie. She gives a thumbs-up to Hope before focusing on Zende taking pictures of her.

Justin wonders if Deacon is overthinking the deaths. Deacon says that neither one had a drug problem, and it’s too much of a coincidence for them to overdose in the same week. He’s going to make someone pay for this.

Katie says Poppy is so worried about hanging on to an older man that she’s willing to kill for it. Luna (Lisa Yamada) walks in and wants to know what’s going on. Poppy says Katie came in and accused her of murder. Luna can’t believe what she’s hearing and defends her mother. When Poppy says Katie thinks she killed two men at Il Giardino, she defends her even more. Luna asks her to leave, but not before saying that she’s going to find the truth.

The photo shoot at Forrester Creations continues in a new outfit. This time it’s a peach color. Even Steffy smiles at it, but she tells her father that he can still change his mind about putting Brooke in front of the line. Hope asks Steffy what she thinks. Steffy agrees she looks great but she doesn’t think Brooke should be "front and center." Hope can’t believe Steffy still wants to go on the trip and play "third wheel" during Ridge and Brooke’s romantic trip.

Justin tells Bill that he sounds like a conspiracy theorist. Bill says he would do the same thing if he was in Deacon’s place. It doesn’t add up. Justin is going to the office but Bill says he’s not going to the office. In fact, that’s why he brought Justin back so that Bill can spend more time with Poppy and his daughter.

At Forrester Creations, RJ (Joshua Hoffman) walks into the design office because Katie called him. She asks what he knows about Poppy.

Luna is still shocked that Katie did what she did. Poppy tells her daughter not to think about Katie and not to think about what she said. Luna asks if they should be worried. Poppy gets defensive and says she should never mention it again. Bill arrives and asks what’s going on.

Katie says she’s curious about her now that they’ve moved in and her son might be there, too. RJ says Luna stays with him more often than not. Katie isn’t worried about Luna, but she knows Poppy was part of the reason RJ and Luna were fighting a while ago. She needs to know everything.

Don Diamont in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

The fashion shoot continues in another outfit. Brooke looks amazing. Ridge tells Steffy not to be late for the plane. She tells her father that he should be worried about Brooke, who packs at the last minute. Hope watches over her mother, but Brooke notices that Hope is looking at Finn. Once they finish, Ridge tells her that she was amazing. When Brooke sees Hope, she warns her not to look at Finn the way she is. "He’s Steffy’s husband," she reminds her daughter.

Brooke reassures Hope that she’ll find the right man. Hope tells her she’s not a homewrecker but she’s just having fun. Ridge thanks Zende for taking the photos. "Forever Brooke," Ridge says. They share a kiss.

Bill wants to know what’s going on. Luna says they were just bonding after all the changes going on. She mentions that they’ve almost moved out of their apartment, which is scheduled to be torn down. Poppy says she never wants to be without an actual family. She loves Bill so much for everything, but especially for being Luna’s father. Bill says he loves this new family so much.

Katie wants to know what’s going on. RJ doesn’t want to talk about it. "It was really bad," he admits. He explains that Poppy accidentally drugged Luna and it turned out badly for them. Katie freaks out that there’s a drug addict in his house. RJ says she’s not completely wrong about Poppy because she "has a dark side," but he begs his aunt not to say anything because he and Luna want to move on from it. After RJ leaves, she wonders if they’re the same drugs that killed Tom. Then she starts to worry about Bill, who could be in danger.