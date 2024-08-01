The Bold and the Beautiful recap for August 1, 2024: unhappy family reunion

Bill and Poppy have a surprise visitor in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for August 1, 2024.

We begin at the Spencer Estate, where an intruder is making their way toward the bedroom where Poppy (Romy Park) and Bill (Don Diamont) are making out. The door opens and Poppy screams.

At Forrester Creations, Luna (Lisa Yamada) and RJ (Justin Hoffman) are making out in the design office. He wants her to come over to his house. She apologizes for spending so much time with Bill now that they're all becoming a family. Katie (Heather Tom) walks in and says Luna isn't Bill's only family.

Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) thought Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) was joking when she said she didn't make the flight to Monte Carlo. Hope (Annika Noelle) stands outside and thinks about how Steffy's passport was on her desk. Hope tried to get it to her but Steffy closed the elevator doors instead. When Hope walks into the office she cheerfully asks if anyone has heard from their parents. Steffy isn't amused. Carter got a text from Ridge asking about the itinerary, which includes their big meeting with the Prince of Monaco. Steffy's upset about the whole thing, so now she's going to spend her time focusing on Hope for the Future.

Luna is still upset about the accusations Katie leveled against Poppy. RJ is shocked to hear that this happened. Katie points out both men died of a drug overdose and Poppy has a history with drugs, so it's possible. She tries to spin it as there being a murderer on the loose, but the damage is done.

Bill goes into the hallway, shirtless, of course, and finds his son, Will (Crew Morrow) is the "intruder." Bill is happy and relieved to see him, but when Will sees Poppy in bed he turns around and rushes out.

RJ says they're all upset about what happened at Il Giardino, and Luna agrees that everyone loved Tom and Hollis. RJ says no one should be calling Poppy a murderer. He points out Bill tried to win Katie back but it didn't work out. Luna realizes Katie's whole problem is being in Bill's life with her mother. Katie thinks Poppy is acting very oddly, but Luna points out this has been a very big change for them. She points out Bill asked them to move in because he loves them, and she has to accept that. Luna apologizes to RJ and says she needs to go home.

Poppy realizes that was Will as Bill hurries to get dressed. He goes downstairs to find Will looking at family photos. They share an awkward embrace as Bill takes a look at his youngest son. "It's a great surprise," Bill says, though he acknowledges it's may not be for his son that he shares with Katie. Will asks if "that's her."

Steffy gets down to business, running through the numbers for Hope for the Future and realizes the line is in trouble. Hope levels a cold glare at Steffy. Hope says Ridge has barely been gone half a day and she's already attacking her line. Hope points out people haven't even seen the new designs yet, but Steffy and Carter point to the numbers and say the line is in trouble. Hope asks Carter to give them a moment. When he's gone Hope says she knows Steffy is doing this on purpose.

Annika Noelle in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Katie apologizes to RJ for making Luna leave. He says he never should have talked to Katie about Poppy's mints. Katie insists there's a link, telling RJ that Tom was at the music festival when she met Bill and when Luna was conceived. Katie doesn't trust Poppy, who pretended not to know Tom until Katie pressed her on the issue. It doesn't make sense.

Will apologizes for not calling first, but Bill says this is his home and he doesn't need to call. Will presses for an answer, if that was "her." Bill wants them all to meet, insisting it doesn't need to be embarrassing or awkward. Will is confused about Katie and whether she's out of the picture. Poppy walks in and greets Will, who gives her a smile. He offers to leave, but Bill and Poppy insist he stay. Luna walks in and Will is taken aback. "This is your brother, Luna," Bill says. "Will, meet Luna, your sister." Neither one looks very happy.

Katie knows RJ doesn't like Bill, but she insists he's not a bad guy. RJ thinks Katie is having a hard time accepting Luna is Bill's daughter and that she's out of line blaming Poppy. He reminds her Luna has always wanted to know her father's identity and now she does. And Will has a sister. It's good for everyone.

Will is taking everything in. Bill asks if he wants to give his sister a hug, but they both refrain. Will wants to go stay at his mom's house. Before he leaves Poppy offers to stay at their old apartment. Bill wants them to spend time as a family, asking Will to be kind to them. But Will says they hooked up 20 years ago and now Bill expects them to act like they're his family.

Hope says Steffy can't keep trying to cut her line, but she thinks Steffy is doing this to mess with her. Steffy says the orders are down and costs are up, and she defends RJ and Zende's work on their first line. Steffy says they can work on another line, which makes Hope realize Steffy's problem is her. Hope thinks Steffy is using her position as co-CEO to attack her. She's not about to let Steffy destroy her hard work.