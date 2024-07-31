The Bold and the Beautiful recap for July 31, 2024: Bill and Poppy in danger

Steffy gets left behind while Katie continues her pursuit of the truth in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for July 31, 2024.

Today’s episode begins at the airport, where Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) wonder why Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) hasn't made it to the plane. Steffy, in the meantime, is at the gate with Deuce (Tom Arnold), looking for her passport. She's tossing everything from her bags, including hair extensions and lingerie. She can't figure out where her passport is.

Hope (Annika Noelle), meanwhile, thinks back to trying to get Steffy's passport to her. Steffy didn't want to hear from her. "I did try," Hope muses.

Katie (Heather Tom) insists Poppy's (Romy Park) mints are actual drugs, while Li (Naomi Matsuda) denies she has any connection to Tom and Hollis' deaths. Katie knows Li's relationship with her sister has been strained and she wonders if Poppy's drug use is part of that.

Bill (Don Diamont) can't understand why Poppy never mentioned her relationship with Tom and is upset Tom could have been Luna's father. No matter how much Poppy begs him to believe her, he's not so quick to forgive her.

Ridge calls Steffy to find out where she is. She says she can't find her passport.

Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) walks in as Hope hides Steffy's passport under some papers on her desk. He laughs that she's already behind the desk now that everyone is gone. They should be in the air by now, he notes. Hope just smiles. Carter knows Hope wanted the trip to be something for Ridge and Brooke, but he says it's important for Steffy to be there as the co-CEO. Hope asks if there's something Carter needs, then she apologizes for sounding brusque. She agrees it's important for Steffy to be in Monte Carlo.

Ridge asks to speak with the pilot, who says there's nothing he can do and if they don't leave they'll miss their meeting. Steffy gets back on the phone and tells them to go without her.

Li doesn't see how Poppy would be behind the deaths of Tom and Hollis. She's not capable of murder. Katie thinks Poppy is a manipulator, pointing out that she's taking advantage of Bill. Li shuts her down, saying that two men died of an overdose at Il Giardino and she’s 100% certain that Bill is Luna's father.

Bill says he can't imagine what it was like for Poppy to have to deal with Tom Starr stalking her and claiming to be Poppy's father. He understands why she would be cautious, having someone stalking her who could ruin her relationship with her daughter by claiming he was Luna's father. Poppy's so grateful Bill understands, and says she always knew Bill was Luna's father.

Don Diamont in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Li knows Katie is upset and she understands her frustration. Katie doesn't understand why Li doesn't see the truth about Poppy, but Li admits that she didn't want to believe Bill was Luna's father, either.

Poppy is so grateful that Bill is Luna's father. Bill knows Li didn't want him to be her father, but he is, and he's glad for that. Poppy always wondered what happened to him after their night together, but she's focused on their lives now that they're all reconnected. He knows it must have been very difficult for Poppy to tell him about his past, and how hard it has been to have Katie digging in her past. He says Katie is protective because they share a son, but he wants Poppy to know that he believes in her.

The plane is on the way to Monte Carlo. Ridge says he feels terrible because Steffy missed the flight. Brooke can tell he's very upset.

Carter and Hope laugh at the thought of Steffy and Brooke arguing in front of the Prince of Monaco. Carter gets a text and has to leave, but not before saying he feels bad for upsetting her earlier. He just feels as though Brooke, Ridge and Steffy representing the company is the right thing to do. After he leaves, Steffy walks in and Hope asks what happened. Steffy gives her a frustrated look.

Brooke feels bad Steffy didn't make it on the trip. Ridge knows how much the trip meant to her. Brooke says they'll have a very magical trip anyway, just the two of them.

Hope wants to know what Steffy is looking for as she rifles through her desk. Steffy spots her passport and tells Hope that Ridge and Brooke are going to Monte Carlo without her.

Li says she's not a fan of her sister, but Poppy isn't a murderer. There's no question that Sheila is the murderer. When Katie points out that Sheila was already investigated, Li says the killer is still out there.

Poppy and Bill are in his bedroom. He'll be grateful if she never mentions Tom Starr again. Little do they know, someone is inside the house with them. Poppy expresses her gratitude to Bill for everything he's done for her. Bill completed the missing piece of the puzzle for her and she's so happy that they're a family. He tells her that nothing will tear them apart. They share a kiss and fall back onto the bed as the shadowy figure opens the bedroom door. Poppy screams in terror.