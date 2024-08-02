The Bold and the Beautiful recap for August 2, 2024: Luna's discovery

Will goes to see his mother while Luna makes a big discovery in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for August 2, 2024.

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) are on the plane. Brooke is excited and Ridge is disappointed, but Brooke says they'll make the best of their time together. They always do.

Back home, Finn (Tanner Novlan) kisses Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) in the office. He's sorry she missed her trip but not sorry that he gets to have her home. Hope (Annika Noelle) walks up to the office door and hears them talking.

Poppy (Romy Park) feels terrible about making Will (Crew Morrow) feel uncomfortable. Luna (Lisa Yamada) apologizes, too, and Bill (Don Diamont) hugs her.

There's a knock at Katie's (Heather Tom) office door. She answers it and sees Will there with a bouquet of flowers. She's so happy to have him home.

At Il Giardino, Deacon (Sean Kanan) tells Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) she was innocent. So now she's ready to investigate, agreeing these deaths weren't an accident and she wants to know what really happened to their friends.

Bill says Will shouldn't have acted that way. Poppy and Luna aren't strangers, they're part of the family.

Katie is so glad to see her son. He wanted to surprise her. They share another hug.

Brooke tells Ridge not to let Steffy ruin the trip. He wishes Steffy could be there to meet the Prince of Monaco, but Brooke knows Steffy will make good use of her time in LA.

Speaking of which, Hope bursts into the office and sees Finn and Steffy making out. She takes the opportunity to tell Finn that Steffy is trying to cut the funding for her line — again — and then she waits to see his frustrated reaction.

Katie loves the yellow roses. Will says he picked up the flowers on his way back from Bill's house. She's surprised to hear that and even more surprised when Will says he walked in on his father and Poppy in bed. Then Luna came in and called Bill "dad." He doesn't like that these people are in their house.

Poppy suggests they give this some time, so she thinks she and Luna should go to their apartment. They still have some packing to do before their building is demolished. Poppy tells Bill not to worry, because he has completely transformed their lives.

Ridge reports they’ll be landing early, so he suggests they do some early sightseeing, in the bedroom. But Brooke assures him (in between kisses) that there's plenty of time for that.

Tanner Novlan in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Finn is confused that Steffy wants to cut funding for Hope for the Future. Steffy isn't amused, rattling off all of the numbers. Finn points out Steffy will always do the right thing for the company, but he reminds her this would also be upsetting for Hope. Steffy doesn't like hearing this.

Katie wishes her son had a better welcome at Bill's house. Will didn't realize Luna and Poppy were already living there. He can't picture his father at a music festival, and thinks it's weird Poppy just showed up with a daughter all of a sudden. He won't forget the things Bill did to Katie in the past, and while he respects Bill is taking care of his kid, he doesn't like it.

Sheila says she was thinking about her conversation with Hollis, who thought he found something in Tom's backpack. If she'd have seen what was in it, there might have been something she could have done to keep him safe.

Luna and Poppy arrive at their old apartment. Luna starts searching for her tablet and instead comes upon Tom's backpack.

Finn says Hope and Steffy both put everything into the company and want what's best. Hope thinks Steffy is trying to get rid of everything related to the Logans. Finn says Steffy has the right to be concerned about the numbers and Hope should be concerned about her line. Steffy says they need to pull the line back.

Ridge and Brooke drive a very expensive car to the local casino, where he's ready to go "all in" on her. Innuendo alert!

Will knows he hasn't been around much, but he misses being home and being with his family. Katie feels the same way. She thinks studying abroad has been good for him. He says this is where he wants to be, though, which she's very happy to hear. However he's not sure how Bill will feel with Poppy and Luna in his life.

Sheila is upset she didn't listen to Hollis, but Deacon points out no one thought Tom's death was anything other than an overdose. She thinks there may have been drugs in the bag. It could be the smoking gun that could lead them to who killed Tom and Hollis.

Luna goes through the backpack, finding Tom's belongings. When she comes upon his letters to Poppy, she sees the return to sender stickers on them. She sees he wrote about being her real father and how he's been trying to get into their lives for so long but Poppy wouldn't write him back. Poppy walks in and sees Luna reading the letters. Luna can't understand why there are letters from Tom Starr to her, claiming to be her father. Poppy doesn't know how the backpack got there. All of a sudden Luna puts the pieces together and wonders if her mother killed Tom Starr.

Steffy gets a text from Ridge. She wonders if there had been time for her to get her passport. Hope knows that Ridge and Brooke are enjoying Monte Carlo together.

In Monte Carlo, Ridge and Brooke look the part of the wealthy visitors as they look deep into each other's eyes.